New Lexus LC500h revealed for 2023 SUPER GT debut

The new model, which was officially unveiled at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday, replaces the Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport as the #31 car in the two-car apr stable for the upcoming season.

It marks a return to SUPER GT for the LC500, which previously served as the Toyota base model in the GT500 class from 2017-19 before being replaced by the GR Supra.

The #31 car will be driven by long-time apr man Koki Saga and Toyota Super Formula rookie Kazuto Kotaka, who replaces Yuhki Nakayama in the line-up. Yuki Nemoto will serve as the third driver.

Apr will continue to the campaign the non-hybrid GR86 GT for a second season as its #30 entry, with Manabu Orido and Hiroaki Nagai remaining as the two full-season drivers. Yuta Kamimura and Ryo Ogawa will share third-driver duties between them.

Apr boss Hiroto Kaneso revealed to Motorsport.com last summer that the front-engined Prius would be replaced after four disappointing seasons.

The car scored a single win at Autopolis in 2021 with Saga and Nakayama, but only after a one-off Balance of Performance break that was subsequently reversed.

The new Lexus LC500h will be fitted with the same 5.4-litre V8 engine that powers the GR86 GT as well as apr's likewise self-built GR Supra GT300 car.

Lexus will be represented in the GT300 class by at least two cars this year, as K-tunes Racing is poised to continue with the existing RC F GT3 for another season while the brand’s next-gen GT3 car is developed.

Lexus LC500h