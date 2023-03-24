ARTA reveals Honda liveries for 2023 SUPER GT season

ARTA took the covers off its new designs on the eve of this weekend's final official pre-season test at Fuji Speedway, with its #8 and #16 cars sporting two different colour schemes representing 'day and night'.

The #8 NSX-GT retains the famous dayglo colouring of the team's long-time title sponsor Autobacs, but now across the entire car instead of only the front half as has been the case in recent seasons.

By contrast, the #16 car is mostly black, with the exception of the rear wing, mirrors, front splitter and dive planes, which are red.

Both ARTA machines feature the famous Mugen 'eye' in deference to their new partner squad, which essentially merged its own GT500 operation with Aguri Suzuki's eponymous team over the winter.

#8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT Photo by: Masahide Kamio #16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri and Toshiki Oyu form a new partnership in the lead #8 car, while Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu pilot the #16 machine.

It was the #16 car that set the pace in this month's opening pre-season test at Okayama, where Fukuzumi set the quickest time of both the opening day and across the two days of running.

Other GT500 cars that are set to run in full 2023 livery for the first time this weekend at Fuji include the #14 Rookie Racing Toyota GR Supra - which now features some blue sections as a result of a tie-up with former TOM'S lead sponsor KeePer - and the #19 Racing Project Bandoh Toyota.

#14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Following ARTA's presentation, the only GT500 team that has yet to reveal its final livery for the 2023 season is fellow Honda squad Team Kunimitsu, which has been running its car in an interim test livery.