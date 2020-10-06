Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Catalan GP
25 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
09 Oct
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Talladega II
04 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Charlotte III
11 Oct
Race in
5 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
12 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
37 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
15 Oct
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji III / Breaking news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

shares
comments
Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

The ARTA Honda team has "too many things missing" to be in a position to fight for SUPER GT wins, Tomoki Nojiri has admitted after a chastening defeat in last weekend's Fuji race.

ARTA pair Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi appeared on course for an overdue first victory of the 2020 season on Sunday, with poleman Fukuzumi leading for much of the opening stint after an early battle with the Kondo Racing Nissan of Mitsunori Takaboshi.

But after Fukuzumi pitted the #8 Honda NSX-GT on lap 26 of 66 to hand over to Nojiri, the latter suffered an excruciatingly slow out lap, conceding the advantage to the SARD Toyota of Yuichi Nakayama before dropping as low as fifth place.

He was able to gain two places back at the expense of the Kondo Nissan, which dropped out with gear selection issues, and the #37 TOM'S Toyota to finish third.

Read Also:

Nojiri said that the ARTA car's poor tyre warm-up, especially in relation to the SARD car, is something the team must investigate, but said the pace in general was not good enough.

"I lost quite a lot [on the out lap]," Nojiri told Motorsport.com. "We were really slow, so we have to find the cause. This time [the warm-up] wasn’t as good as I expected.

"I honestly don’t know why, but the warm-up of the cars around me was really fast. Even so, we can’t afford to be 10 seconds slower, so we have to find something.

"The pace in the race wasn’t that good either. Nirei managed to get back to the top, but even his stint, the following group was catching up to him from around lap 20. Basically, I feel like there are too many things missing [to be able to win]."

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fukuzumi qualified on pole by half a second on Saturday, taking advantage of the ARTA Honda's lack of success handicap weight compared to most of its opposition.

But he lost out to Takaboshi in the Kondo Nissan on the opening lap, and although he was able to get the position back after an early safety car, the GT500 rookie was far from satisfied with the #8 Honda's performance during his stint.

"The most worrying thing was the difference in tyre warm-up at the start," said Fukuzumi of his stint. "As I expected the Yokohama tyres [of the Kondo Nissan] are better and it might partly be down to our set-up, but our warm-up was not so good.

"After that I was passed by car #24, the pace didn’t increased as much as I expected and the feeling of the car wasn’t very good. I thought it was going to be a tough race, but when we reached the GT300 traffic and I had a chance to get back on top. I continued for a little after that [before the stop] and the balance was tricky, but I just had to endure it."

For Fukuzumi, the Fuji race marked his first podium in the GT500 class, but the ex-Formula 2 racer admitted couldn't hide his frustration at the lost opportunity to win.

"To be honest, I’m not happy or satisfied," admitted Fukuzumi. "The feeling of regret is greater [than the relief of finishing on the podium].

"We still have no fuel restrictor and we’re one of the lightest cars, so from now on I don’t want to suffer any more unexpected defeats."

Nirei Fukuzumi（#8 ARTA NSX-GT）

Nirei Fukuzumi（#8 ARTA NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

Previous article

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji III
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri , Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams ARTA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled
General General / Breaking news

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl
Video Inside
Kart Kart / Breaking news

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

Vettel open to idea of spec-car race for F1 drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel open to idea of spec-car race for F1 drivers

The great unheralded Nurburgring F1 drives
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The great unheralded Nurburgring F1 drives

Latest news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory

Trending

1
General

New $175 million circuit named after Will Power unveiled

2
Supercars

Full 2020 Bathurst 1000 entry list

3
Kart

Kart driver Corberi vows to never race again after brawl

4
Formula 1

Why is Honda leaving F1 and which engine will Red Bull use?

5
Formula 1

Vettel open to idea of spec-car race for F1 drivers

Latest news

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win
SGT

Nojiri: ARTA Honda has "too much missing" to win

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji
SGT

Fenestraz admits "we messed ourselves up" at Fuji

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying
SGT

New Super GT points leaders regret poor Fuji qualifying

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory
SGT

SARD Toyota almost ran out of fuel on way to victory

Mardenborough: Losing Fuji victory chance "soul-testing"
SGT

Mardenborough: Losing Fuji victory chance "soul-testing"

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.