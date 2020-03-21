Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
90 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
04 Jun
-
07 Jun
FP1 in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
11 Jun
-
14 Jun
FP1 in
83 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
Tickets
30 Apr
-
03 May
Next event in
39 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
French GP
Tickets
14 May
-
17 May
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis
07 May
-
09 May
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
22 May
-
24 May
Next event in
61 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Okayama Testing / Breaking news

Audi driver Mies enjoying "proper" tyres in Japan

shares
comments
Audi driver Mies enjoying "proper" tyres in Japan
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita
Mar 21, 2020, 12:58 PM

Audi factory driver Christopher Mies says he is enjoying being able to use a "proper" tyre again in SUPER GT after topping the times on the first day of last weekend's Okayama test.

Two-time Nurburgring 24 Hours winner Mies was signed by the Hitotsuyama squad to share its Yokohama-shod Audi R8 LMS Evo with Shintaro Kawabata.

The German driver set the pace in the GT300 class on the first day at Okayama, a track he had never previously driven at, with a time of 1m25.649s - which proved to be the second-quickest time of the test, beaten only by the Cars Dream Tokai28 Lotus Evora MC.

Commenting on his experience, Mies praised the quality of the Yokohama tyres for their grip in comparison to the spec Pirelli rubber used in GT World Challenge (formerly Blancpain GT Series), the Intercontinental GT Challenge and ADAC GT Masters.

"I really like to finally have a very good tyre," said the 30-year-old. "In Europe, we have one brand which is not very good but everyone has to use it.

"Now to have finally a proper tyre again, it’s a good feeling, good grip. I need some more experience with the tyres, so I’m looking forward to doing more laps on them."

Hitosuyama has endured three miserable seasons in SUPER GT's GT300 division, the team's last race win coming back in 2016 at Motegi.

Mies revealed one of his targets for the year would be to end that losing streak.

"You never expect [to be fastest]," he said. "You always hope for it, but if you’re new to a team, car, tyre and track, you just try and do as good a job as possible and you don’t expect P1.

"I’m really happy also for the team. I think their last win is a long time ago, 2016, so a big goal this year is to have a win with them."

On how he's adapting to the unique challenges of Japanese motorsport, Mies added: "It’s nice but it’s different. It’s more complicated because of the language barrier, but the team is helping me a lot and there’s a translator with me. It’s a lot better than I thought.

"I’m really happy to be here. Everyone knows SUPER GT in Europe and a lot of drivers want to drive here. But it’s very difficult to come here. I’m really enjoying it, I really like Japan."

Related video

Next article
Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

Previous article

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Okayama Testing
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Fuji

Fuji

3 May - 4 May

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton moves to end coronavirus speculation

2h
2
Formula 1

Opinion: How Ecclestone might have handled the Australian GP

3
Super Formula

Ticktum "still sour" about how Red Bull tenure ended

2h
4
MotoGP

Petrucci: Ducati contract talks should've started

5
Formula 1

Ferrari confirms F1 shutdown from Thursday

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Audi driver Mies enjoying "proper" tyres in Japan
SGT

Audi driver Mies enjoying "proper" tyres in Japan

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough
SGT

Nissan GT-R has improved in "every area" - Mardenborough

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy
SGT

New Supra is a step behind Honda, feels Cassidy

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all
SGT

Super GT postpones Okayama opener after all

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director
FE

Nissan appoints Infiniti chief as motorsport director

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
Tickets
Powered by
4 Jun - 7 Jun
Tickets
11 Jun - 14 Jun
Tickets
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.