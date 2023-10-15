Subscribe
Autopolis SUPER GT: TOM'S Toyota takes thrilling win from 12th

TOM'S Toyota pair Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata seized control of the SUPER GT title fight with a spectacular victory in the penultimate round of the season at Autopolis.

Jamie Klein
By:

Tsuboi and Miyata carved their way through from 12th on the grid to score their second win of 2023 aboard the #36 Toyota GR Supra and take a seven-point lead in the championship with only the season finale left to run.

In a thrilling and unpredictable 450km race, Miyata caught the long-time leading ARTA Honda of Hiroki Otsu in the closing stint of the race, with the pair engaging in a fierce duel for the top spot.

Otsu had taken over from team-mate Nirei Fukuzumi in the #16 ARTA NSX-GT on lap 59 of 97, while Miyata - who replaced Tsuboi at the wheel of the #36 car at the first round of pitstops - made his final stop on lap 65.

But Miyata fought through from a net fifth place to grab second within a matter of laps, dispatching the points-leading NDDP Racing Nissan of Mitsunori Takaboshi in the process, before closing down Otsu's five-second lead.

By lap 80, Miyata had caught up to the back of Otsu, and after several laps of on-the-limit dicing through the traffic, Miyata made the decisive move up the inside at the Turn 11 hairpin on lap 87.

Miyata went on to take the chequered flag by five seconds, as Otsu held off the NDDP Nissan that Takaboshi took over for the final stint from Katsumasa Chiyo.

The result means that the top three cars in the race are the only cars that can still win the championship in the season finale at Motegi. Fukuzumi and Otsu will head to the finale as rank outsiders in third, 16 points behind Tsuboi and Miyata with 21 on offer.

The Cerumo Toyota of Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura was fourth after Ishiura made a late pass on the Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine.

The Impul car shared by Hiramine and Bertrand Baguette made up ground from 13th on the grid with an undercut strategy, but fifth place marks the end of their title defence.

Honda squad Real Racing had looked to be in the frame for a podium finish late on, but Koudai Tsukakoshi faded late on to finish sixth in the NSX-GT started by Nobuharu Matsushita.

Next up were two more Toyota squads, the #37 TOM'S car of Ukyo Sasahara and Giuliano Alesi and the Rookie Racing machine of Kazuya Oshima and Kenta Yamashita.

Naoki Yamamoto's stand-in at Team Kunimitsu, Iori Kimura, brought home the NSX-GT he shared with Tadasuke Makino in ninth.

NISMO opted for an unconventional three-stop strategy for the Z shared by Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, but it failed to pay dividends and the duo had to be content with 10th.

The #8 ARTA Honda was a non-finisher after Tomoki Nojiri went off into the barriers in his stint, while the SARD Toyota was ruled out by mechanical issues.

Saitama Toyopet closes in on GT300 title

A nailbiting GT300 contest was won by Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra pairing Hiroki Yoshida and Kohta Kawaai, as Yoshida held off the Inging Toyota GR86 GT of Yuui Tsutsumi and Hibiki Taira by just 0.6s.

Tsutsumi appeared to have the edge in the closing stages on fresher tyres, Inging opting for a more conventional strategy of two tyre changes while Saitama Toyopet made it through the distance changing tyres only once.

Yoshida and Kawaai's second straight win puts them on the cusp of the championship, as they lead by 20 points - Tsutsumi and Taira would need to score the maximum 21 points at Motegi and hope their rivals fail to score to overhaul them.

Behind the leading two cars, the new apr Lexus LC500h scored its first podium finish in the hands of Kazuto Kotaka and Yuki Nemoto, who gamely held off the works Subaru BRZ of Takuto Iguchi in the closing stages.

Nemoto ensured a podium lockout for Toyota models and Bridgestone tyres in the process, while the Subaru crew of Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi made it an-all JAF GT300 top four.

Best of the FIA GT3 finishers was the Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Teppei Natori and Joao Paulo de Oliveira, who made only one tyre change en route to an impressive recovery from 17th to fifth.

That result wasn't enough however to keep Natori and de Oliveira in title contention, with Team Studie BMW man Seiji Ara likewise dropping out of the running after finishing eighth in the M4 GT3 he shared with Bruno Spengler.

The UpGarage Honda team that was second in the points heading to Autopolis was taken out of the race by the K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3, as Morio Nitta locked up and clouted the rear of Shun Koide's NSX GT3 at Turn 1.

Koide and Takashi Kobayashi were able to continue but finished down in 17th place. 

GT500 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Gap Tyre
1 36 au TOM'S GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Sho Tsuboi
Ritomo Miyata		 97 -- BS
2 16 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
Honda NSX-GT		 Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu		 97 5.474 BS
3 3 Niterra MOTUL Z
Nissan Z GT500		 Katsumasa Chiyo
Mitsunori Takaboshi		 97 5.854 MI
4 38 ZENT CERUMO GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Yuji Tachikawa
Hiroaki Ishiura		 97 17.272 BS
5 1 MARELLI IMPUL Z
Nissan Z GT500		 Kazuki Hiramine
Bertrand Baguette		 97 18.349 BS
6 17 Astemo NSX-GT
Honda NSX-GT		 Koudai Tsukakoshi
Nobuharu Matsushita		 97 30.958 BS
7 37 Deloitte TOM'S GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Ukyo Sasahara
Giuliano Alesi		 97 31.201 BS
8 14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Kazuya Oshima
Kenta Yamashita		 97 39.206 BS
9 100 STANLEY NSX-GT
Honda NSX-GT		 Tadasuke Makino
Iori Kimura		 97 1'24.414 BS
10 23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
Nissan Z GT500		 Tsugio Matsuda
Ronnie Quintarelli		 97 1'25.131 MI
11 64 Modulo NSX-GT
Honda NSX-GT		 Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ohta		 97 1'39.210 DL
12 24 REALIZE CORPORATION ADVAN Z
Nissan Z GT500		 Daiki Sasaki
Kohei Hirate		 95 2 Laps YH
13 19 WedsSport ADVAN GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Yuji Kunimoto
Sena Sakaguchi		 95 2 Laps YH
Ret 39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
TOYOTA GR Supra GT500		 Yuhi Sekiguchi
Yuichi Nakayama		 68 29 Laps BS
Ret 8 ARTA MUGEN NSX-GT
Honda NSX-GT		 Tomoki Nojiri
Toshiki Oyu		 41 56 Laps BS

GT300 results:

Pos. No. Car Drivers Laps Gap Tyre
1 52 SAITAMATOYOPET GB GR Supra GT
TOYOTA GR Supra		 Hiroki Yoshida
Kohta Kawaai		 91   BS
2 2 muta Racing GR86 GT
TOYOTA GR86		 Yuui Tsutsumi
Hibiki Taira

 91 0.612 BS
3 31 apr LC500h GT
LEXUS LC500h		 Kazuto Kotaka
Yuki Nemoto		 90 1 Lap BS
4 61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
SUBARU BRZ GT300		 Takuto Iguchi
Hideki Yamauchi		 90 1 Lap DL
5 56 REALIZE NISSAN MECHANIC CHALLENGE GT-R
NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3		 Joao Paulo de Oliveira
Teppei Natori		 90 1 Lap YH
6 4 GOODSMILE HATSUNE MIKU AMG
Mercedes AMG GT3		 Nobuteru Taniguchi
Tatsuya Kataoka		 90 1 Lap YH
7 88 JLOC Lamborghini GT3
LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3		 Takashi Kogure
Yuya Motojima		 90 1 Lap YH
8 7 Studie BMW M4
BMW M4 GT3		 Seiji Ara
Bruno Spengler		 89 2 Laps MI
9 11 GAINER TANAX GT-R
NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3		 Ryuichiro Tomita
Keishi Ishikawa

 89 2 Laps DL
10 10 PONOS GAINER GT-R
NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3		 Hironobu Yasuda
Riki Okusa		 89 2 Laps DL
11 50 ANEST IWATA Racing RC F GT3
LEXUS RC F GT3		 Igor Fraga
Yuga Furutani

 89 2 Laps YH
12 65 LEON PYRAMID AMG
Mercedes AMG GT3		 Naoya Gamou
Takuro Shinohara		 89 2 Laps BS
13 20 SHADE RACING GR86 GT
TOYOTA GR86		 Katsuyuki Hiranaka
Eijiro Shimizu		 89 2 Laps DL
14 360 RUNUP RIVAUX GT-R
NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3		 Takayuki Aoki
Takuya Otaki		 89 2 Laps YH
15 6 DOBOT Audi R8 LMS
Audi R8 LMS		 Yoshiaki Katayama
Roberto Merhi		 89 2 Laps YH
16 30 apr GR86 GT
TOYOTA GR86		 Hiroaki Nagai
Manabu Orido
Yuta Kamimura		 89 2 Laps YH
17 18 UPGARAGE NSX GT3
Honda NSX GT3		 Takashi Kobayashi
Syun Koide		 88 3 Laps YH
18 5 MACHSYAKEN AIR BUSTER MC86 MACH GO
TOYOTA 86 MC		 Yusuke Tomibayashi
Takamitsu Matsui		 88 3 Laps YH
19 87 Bamboo Airways Lamborghini GT3
LAMBORGHINI HURACAN GT3		 Kosuke Matsuura
Natsu Sakaguchi		 88 3 Laps YH
20 60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
TOYOTA GR Supra		 Hiroki Yoshimoto
Shunsuke Kohno		 88 3 Laps DL
21 22 R'Qs AMG GT3
Mercedes AMG GT3		 Hisashi Wada
Masaki Jyonai
Masaki Kano		 87 4 Laps YH
22 48 Shokumou K's Frontier GT-R
NISSAN GT-R NISMO GT3		 Taiyo Ida
Yuki Tanaka
Takumi Sanada		 87 4 Laps YH
23 9 PACIFIC VSPO NAC AMG
Mercedes AMG GT3		 Ryohei Sakaguchi
Jiatong Liang
Shintaro Kawabata		 85 6 Laps YH
Ret 27 Yogibo NSX GT3
Honda NSX GT3		 Yugo Iwasawa
Reimei Ito		 24 67 Laps YH
Ret 96 K-tunes RC F GT3
LEXUS RC F GT3		 Morio Nitta
Shinichi Takagi		 21 70 Laps DL

 

