SUPER GT preview show: Spengler talks BMW title prospects

As always, the scenic Kyushu track is set to provide a spectacular backdrop to one of the most important races of the year, with the success ballast halved and the teams facing the unknown of a 450km race around a track that is known for being particularly tough on tyres.

Honda scored its second GT500 win on the bounce in an action-packed Sugo round last month, but it's still advantage Nissan in the title fight with Toyota close behind, while the GT300 battle also remains wide open between a number of teams using a variety of different machinery.

One of those is the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 shared by Seiji Ara and DTM champion Spengler, who is playing a supporting role to Ara's title bid in his first season in Japan after spending three races on the sidelines earlier in the year.

Spengler takes time out of his busy schedule to join lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to look back on the events of Sugo, assess Team Studie's title chances and share his thoughts on how modern-day SUPER GT compares to the 'golden age' of the DTM.