Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Spanish GP
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
-
26 Jul
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
15 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
16 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas
19 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas
23 Jul
-
23 Jul
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
16 Jul
-
18 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
FP1 in
24 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
-
21 Nov
Next event in
121 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
17 Jul
-
19 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
07 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji / Breaking news

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination

shares
comments
Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination
By:
Jul 20, 2020, 5:17 AM

Nick Cassidy believes that tyre selection was the key to the dominance of the #37 TOM'S car and Toyota generally in Sunday's SUPER GT season opener at Fuji Speedway.

Cassidy and teammate Ryo Hirakawa gave the all-new Toyota GR Supra a win in its first race outing, with the marque locking out the top five positions at its home track.

It was a straightforward victory for the #37 TOM'S pair, who started on pole and then survived two safety car restarts - the latter of which wiped out a lead of more than 20 seconds - to win by five seconds over the sister #36 Supra.

Read Also:

Honda's new front-engined NSX-GT came close to taking pole earlier in the day, and the #100 Team Kunimitsu entry of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino held second in the early stages before dropping all the way to sixth in the final reckoning.

Cassidy described the victory as "100 percent my easiest" of the six he has taken at the wheel of GT500 machinery, and cited tyre selection as the key to the #37 car's speed.

"We have tyres different for different temperature ranges, and it hasn’t been so clear during testing which ones to go for," Cassidy told Motorsport.com. "So there ended up being a split not only across Honda and Toyota, but within the Toyota camp as well.

"It’s quite rare in SUPER GT, but this year we’ve all come to the opening weekend with some differences. Once everyone converges to a single tyre, it becomes a bit more stable, but [in this race] it was just very temperature-dependent. 

"The #37 and #36 at the moment have different set-ups, different tyres, different everything. It’s kind of like two different teams, to be honest."

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

The only time the #37 car came under any real threat as the first safety car restart, as second-placed Nirei Fukuzumi tried to launch an attack on Cassidy at Turn 1.

But the New Zealander said he knew the ARTA car - which finally faded to eighth - was running much soft rubber and wouldn't be a threat over a race distance.

"We knew they were on a very soft tyre, which warms up very fast," said Cassidy. "I knew before the race I just had to keep him behind for two or three laps.

"I was watching my dash to see where my tyres were at, I knew we were coming in [to the temperature window] soon, and after that corner I was able to start getting away."

Hirakawa inherited an 18-second lead from Cassidy, which was lost in the second safety car period, but he eased away from the sister TOM'S Supra of Yuhi Sekiguchi at the restart.

He said afterwards that he felt losing the lead he and Cassidy had built helped him focus.

"[The safety car] was unlucky, but I knew there were a lot of GT300 cars having trouble so I knew it was a possibility," recalled Hirakawa.

"Then again, with a lead of more than 20 seconds, I may not have been able to focus. We lost our advantage, but I think I was able to focus and drive well because of that."

Additional reporting by Tomohiro Yoshida

Ryo Hirakawa, Nick Cassidy（#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra）

Ryo Hirakawa, Nick Cassidy（#37 KeePer TOM'S GR Supra）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut

Previous article

Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut

Trending Today

Red flag at Texas as crash takes out several contenders
NASCAR Cup / NASCAR Cup

Red flag at Texas as crash takes out several contenders

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race
MotoGP / MotoGP

Shoulder fracture puts Rins in doubt for Jerez MotoGP race

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo
MotoGP / MotoGP

Marquez admits crash result of "copying" Quartararo

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury
MotoGP / MotoGP

Crutchlow set for surgery on wrist injury

Coulthard "concerned" about new F1 rules handicapping success
Formula 1 / Formula 1

Coulthard "concerned" about new F1 rules handicapping success

Latest news

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination
Super GT / Super GT
24m

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination

Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut
Super GT / Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener
Super GT / Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
Super GT / Super GT

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

Three Supercars teams fined for track walk breach

2
Formula 1

Renault protests Racing Point again in Hungary

3
Supercars

Supercars shakes up tyre rules with mixed compounds

4
Supercars

Full revised 2020 Supercars schedule revealed

5
Formula 1

Magnussen, Grosjean penalised for formation lap infraction

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination
SGT

Cassidy explains "easiest" Super GT win, Supra domination

Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Cassidy, Hirakawa win on Supra debut

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Toyota takes surprise pole for opener

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda
SGT

Fuji Super GT: Makino tops practice for Honda

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"
SGT

Why pacesetter Honda still sees itself as "challenger"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.