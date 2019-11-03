Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
12 Hours
:
17 Minutes
:
02 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Motegi / Breaking news

Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title

shares
comments
Cassidy: Fuji safety car cost us second Super GT title
By:
Nov 3, 2019, 2:08 PM

Nick Cassidy believes he and TOM'S Lexus teammate Ryo Hirakawa were only denied their second SUPER GT title in three seasons by the timing of the safety car in August's Fuji race.

Victory in Sunday's Motegi finale was not enough to prevent Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima from claiming the championship for Team LeMans, as Yamashita crucially passed the sister #36 TOM'S car for second place behind Cassidy and Hirakawa.

It came after Yamashita and Oshima's back-to-back wins earlier this year at Buriram and Fuji, the latter assisted by a well-timed safety car period that gave the #6 Lexus a free stop and essentially handed it victory in a race it was carrying considerable success ballast.

"We were a safety car away from the title," lamented Cassidy, who went on to highlight that the #37 car was only beaten in a straight fight by the #6 car in one race, Buriram.

"I think we did the maximum [from Fuji onwards]," he told Motorsport.com. "They were heavy, but we were also heavy, so to then catch them back was really tough.

"From round three onwards we finished every race in the top four. We had a lot of podiums these last races, catching the gap, even in the changing weather. We beat [the #6 car] in six out of eight races, which says it all really.

"The championship is structured in such a way that if you win, you get heavy, and then you don’t usually score big points. But at that race [Fuji], we were both hugely heavy already, so it threw the whole weight system out the window."

Cassidy also acknowledged the disappointment that a number of SUPER GT drivers felt with the situation at Fuji, even suggesting that it could have contributed to Jenson Button's decision to exit the series after this season.

Button and his Kunimitsu Honda teammate Naoki Yamamoto would have won the Fuji race had the decision been made to penalise Yamashita and Oshima.

"I can’t say much, but I can say it’s probably the reason why the series is losing a high-profile driver," said Cassidy when pressed on the matter.

Cassidy blindsided by change of team strategy

Cassidy was at the wheel of the #37 Lexus for the opening stint of the Motegi race, handing over to Hirakawa having moved up from fourth on the grid to second behind Kazuki Nakajima in the #36 TOM'S car.

But the Kiwi admitted post-race that the plan had been for Nakajima to hand over to Yuhi Sekiguchi as late as lap 26, only for the #36 crew pit on lap 20, the lap after Cassidy.

"At that stage of the race, I was not worried about overtaking [Nakajima] because our pace was much better than P3 or P4," Cassidy explained. "So I was more focussed on trying to extend the gap than fight.

"I had one little look and he covered me. If I was racing him for the championship I would have attacked more, but because he’s my teammate I was a little bit gentle.

"And I knew I was coming into the pit two laps later, so I knew it was not important if I got ahead or not. Their strategy [pre-race] was to pit on lap 26, so I was really surprised to see them cover our strategy."

Asked whether he felt the team had let he and Hirakawa down by pitting the #36 car earlier than planned, Cassidy said: "I respect them, they are fighting for the win, so it was their decision. I respect that they wanted to race [us]."

Next article
Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

Previous article

Motegi Super GT: Yamashita, Oshima snatch title from TOM'S

Next article

Yamashita reflects on "aggressive" title-winning move

Yamashita reflects on "aggressive" title-winning move
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi
Drivers Nick Cassidy
Teams TOM'S
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why Red Bull had Mercedes beat on Brazil's straights

2
MotoGP

Espargaro 'shocked' to match Marquez with new KTM

3h
3
MotoGP

KTM explains why Oliveira missed factory promotion

4
Formula 1

What Gasly can learn from his superb response to demotion

5
Formula 1

Allison's first GP in lead role marred by "mess of a race"

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.