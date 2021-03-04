Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
45 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
36 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
22 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
28 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'
Super GT / Breaking news

Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer

By:
, News Editor

The Cerumo Toyota SUPER GT team has recruited title-winning chief engineer Kotaro Tanaka for the 2021 season.

Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer

Tanaka previously engineered ex-Formula 1 racer Heikki Kovalainen and Kohei Hirate to title success with Team SARD back in 2016.

He was then transferred to Team LeMans in the middle of the 2018 season following the shock death of that squad's long-time engineer Kenji Yamada.

After returning to SARD in 2019, Tanaka found himself replaced by Narunobu Makino amid the team's reshuffle ahead of the 2020 season, and moved to head up the newly-established Inging Motorsport Toyota GT300 team instead.

Now Tanaka has returned to the Toyota GT500 stable with Cerumo, the partner squad of Inging, where he will oversee Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa's title bid.

Read Also:

Tanaka replaces Takuji Murata, who was Cerumo's chief engineer when it won its previous GT500 drivers' crown back in 2013, in the role.

Murata has been poached by Nissan to head up the Kondo Racing engineer staff this year, taking the place of Keisuke Negishi off the back of a difficult season for the team.

SARD meanwhile is going into the new campaign with yet another new engineer in the form of Shigenori Ara, who will oversee Kovalainen's bid for a second SUPER GT title.

Cerumo has also revealed a slightly revised livery for the new season, which it will use for this weekend's first official pre-season test at Okayama.

 

shares
comments
Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'

Previous article

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'

Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Cerumo
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

15h
2
Supercars

Supercars working on TV graphics fix

3
Supercars

"Gutted" Slade reflects on rollercoaster return

4
Supercars

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

6h
5
Supercars

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Latest news
Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer
SGT

Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer

16m
Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'
SGT

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'

Mar 2, 2021
How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan
SGT

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Feb 28, 2021
Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Feb 24, 2021
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Feb 24, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Deletraz joins WRT, Kubica for 2021 ELMS season
European Le Mans / Breaking news

Deletraz joins WRT, Kubica for 2021 ELMS season

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'
Super GT / Interview

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Cerumo
Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters' Suzuka
Super GT / Interview

Why Suzuka is a "must-win" for Toyota's 'Fuji masters'

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team
Super GT / Interview

Why there’s little new about Toyota’s ‘new’ Super GT team

The last female racer to reach Japan's top level
Super Formula / Special feature

The last female racer to reach Japan's top level

Trending Today

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Erebus to run Camaros in 2022

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Rebranded Aston Martin F1 team launches 2021 car

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas looking to be "a bit more selfish" in 2021 F1 title bid

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Albert Park layout will change for 2021 Australian GP

"Gutted" Slade reflects on rollercoaster return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

"Gutted" Slade reflects on rollercoaster return

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Penske to retire ageing Supercars transporter after 25 years

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole
Supercars Supercars / Qualifying report

Bathurst Supercars: Van Gisbergen edges Waters for pole

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”
IMSA IMSA / Breaking news

Cadillac: LMDh regs have “caught our attention”

Latest news

Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Cerumo recruits Kovalainen's title-winning engineer

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'
SGT Super GT / Interview

Baguette: No qualms about being 'Cerumo of Honda'

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
SGT Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.