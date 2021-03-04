The Cerumo Toyota SUPER GT team has recruited title-winning chief engineer Kotaro Tanaka for the 2021 season.
Tanaka previously engineered ex-Formula 1 racer Heikki Kovalainen and Kohei Hirate to title success with Team SARD back in 2016.
He was then transferred to Team LeMans in the middle of the 2018 season following the shock death of that squad's long-time engineer Kenji Yamada.
After returning to SARD in 2019, Tanaka found himself replaced by Narunobu Makino amid the team's reshuffle ahead of the 2020 season, and moved to head up the newly-established Inging Motorsport Toyota GT300 team instead.
Now Tanaka has returned to the Toyota GT500 stable with Cerumo, the partner squad of Inging, where he will oversee Hiroaki Ishiura and Yuji Tachikawa's title bid.