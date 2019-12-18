Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
29 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
84 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
21 Feb
-
23 Feb
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula

shares
comments
Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula
By:
Dec 18, 2019, 3:20 PM

Toyota-affiliated squad Team Cerumo/Inging Motorsport has announced an expansion of its efforts in both SUPER GT and Super Formula for 2020.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Cerumo effectively replaces Team LeMans in Toyota's 2020 SUPER GT stable, and will field two GR Supras next season.

Series veterans Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura are set to remain on board the team's lead entry, while reigning champion Kazuya Oshima is expected to move across to the second car along with rising star Sho Tsuboi.

Sister outfit Inging meanwhile will field a third car in Super Formula in 2020, taking over one of the two Team LeMans entries.

Oshima is poised to join incumbents Ishiura and Tsuboi in what will be the first three-car squad in Super Formula since Team Impul in 2009.

Team owner Haruhisa Urabe commented: "As Cerumo/Inging a total of five cars will fight together on the Japanese motorsport scene.

"We are currently working to recruit new personnel and expand our facilities. We are working on strengthening our participation structure, and all team members will work together in the 2020 season to fight back to recapture the series championships."

Hiroaki Ishiura, Cerumo Inging

Hiroaki Ishiura, Cerumo Inging

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Next article
Top Stories of 2019, #20: DTM's 'Dream' finally comes true

Previous article

Top Stories of 2019, #20: DTM's 'Dream' finally comes true
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT , Super Formula
Teams Cerumo , Inging Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

De Silvestro reflects on challenging Supercars stint

2
Formula 1

F1 team principals' top 10 driver rankings revealed

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula
SGT

Cerumo/Inging adds cars in Super GT, Super Formula

Top Stories of 2019, #20: DTM's 'Dream' finally comes true
DTM

Top Stories of 2019, #20: DTM's 'Dream' finally comes true

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test
WEC

Toyota to evaluate Yamashita for hypercar seat in Bahrain test

Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers
SGT

Nissan holds Fuji shootout to decide 2020 drivers

Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche
SGT

Tsuchiya Super GT squad switches to Porsche

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.