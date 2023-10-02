D'station reveals plans to return to SUPER GT in 2024

The team has been absent from the grid since it ran an Aston Martin Vantage GT3 in the GT300 class in conjunction with Pacific Racing in 2020.

D'station's partnership with Pacific ended after that season as the latter instead pursued a tie-up with CarGuy Racing, and since then it has focused on racing internationally, including in the World Endurance Championship.

On Monday morning, D'station issued a short press release confirming its plans to return to SUPER GT next season, but without naming a car manufacturer, tyre supplier or any drivers.

D'station managing director Tomonobu Fujii, who races for the team in the WEC, confirmed that the team had been able to buy out an existing team's entry rights to facilitate a return to the grid after a three-year absence.

He told Motorsport.com: "Our aim has always been to return to SUPER GT, but we didn't have our own entry. Even in 2017-20, we had to collaborate with other teams to compete.

"We are very happy to finally have our own entry, which allows us to commit to SUPER GT for the long-term.

"Racing outside of Japan in series such as the WEC means we have a lot more experience now than we did three years ago, but we feel SUPER GT is a special championship and we respect the high level of the series."

Fujii wouldn't be drawn on the subject of whether he would be one of the team's two drivers, as he was in 2017-20, nor whether it would seek to bring back Aston Martin to the grid.

He stated that the team is aiming to announce the full details of its SUPER GT return in late November or early December.

It remains to be seen whether D'station will secure an entry into the new LMGT3 class of the WEC for 2024. The team is known to be pursuing one of the two grid slots that are likely to be allocated to Aston Martin.

