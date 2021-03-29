Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
17 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener

By:
, News Editor

Sacha Fenestraz and Tadasuke Makino will both miss next weekend’s opening round of the new SUPER GT season at Okayama following their absence from pre-season testing.

Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener

A 44-car entry list for the season opener published on Monday has, as expected, neither Fenestraz nor Makino listed in their respective cars, the #37 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra and the #1 Team Kunimitsu Honda NSX-GT.

It means the two teams that fought for the 2020 title until the last lap of last year’s Fuji Speedway finale both go into the new campaign with only one of their regular drivers.

Reigning champion Naoki Yamamoto will be joined in the Kunimitsu Honda by Mugen outcast Hideki Mutoh at Okayama as regular teammate Makino continues his recovery from meningitis.

Read Also:

It will mark ex-IndyCar racer Mutoh’s first race with the team since 2014, and his first on Bridgestone tyres since 2016.

#1 STANLEY NSX-GT

#1 STANLEY NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Ryo Hirakawa meanwhile is partnered in the #37 TOM’S car by Sena Sakaguchi, who will make only his second start in the GT500 ranks following his debut in a one-off outing for fellow Toyota team SARD last year at Fuji.

Fenestraz remains unable to enter Japan owing to visa issues, and will also have to sit out this weekend’s Super Formula opener at Fuji that he was due to contest for Kondo Racing.

Japanese Formula 4 champion Hibiki Taira gets a SUPER GT debut at Okayama replacing Sakaguchi in the K-Tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 alongside Morio Nitta.

Giuliano Alesi also keeps his place alongside Sean Walkinshaw in the only other Lexus in the 29-car GT300 field, the Team Thailand car, in place of the absent Nattapong Hortongkum.

The only GT300 team that had yet to formally confirm its drivers, Team Mach, will continue with its line-up from pre-season testing of brothers Yuya and Reiji Hiraki aboard its Toyota 86 MC (pictured below).

After skipping last weekend's Fuji test, the R'Qs Motor Sport Mercedes-AMG GT3 will return to action for the season opener on April 11.

Read Also:

#5 Machsyaken GTNET MC86

#5 Machsyaken GTNET MC86

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

shares
comments
Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing

Previous article

Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Sacha Fenestraz , Tadasuke Makino
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

2
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

8h
3
Formula 1

Horner: Verstappen letting Hamilton past was "the right thing"

8h
4
TCR Australia

Rare Subaru TCR cars find new home

5
NASCAR Cup

Bristol NASCAR Cup, Truck races on dirt postponed until Monday

13h
Latest news
Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener
SGT

Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener

1h
Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing
SGT

Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing

23h
TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test
SGT

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

Mar 27, 2021
Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Mar 25, 2021
Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems
SGT

Toyota's 'new' Super GT team facing same old problems

Mar 21, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing Fuji March Testing
Super GT / Testing report

Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test Fuji March Testing
Super GT / Testing report

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan Prime
Super GT / Interview

How an Indy 500 'nearly man' found a home in Japan

More from
Sacha Fenestraz
TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener
Super GT / Breaking news

TOM’S admits Fenestraz could miss Super GT opener

Fenestraz joins Jaguar Formula E team as reserve driver
Formula E / Breaking news

Fenestraz joins Jaguar Formula E team as reserve driver

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test
Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz set to miss Okayama Super GT pre-season test

Trending Today

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati's Miller “hit a wall” with tyres in Qatar

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix race results: Hamilton beats Verstappen

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Why F1's 2021 rules hurt low rake Mercedes more

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000
Other open wheel Other open wheel / Breaking news

Full S5000 season to cost $200,000

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales passes Ducati quartet to win
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Qatar MotoGP: Vinales passes Ducati quartet to win

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up
Formula European Masters Formula European Masters / Breaking news

Ilott left "shocked" by Mazepin punch-up

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff: Track limit rules can't be "a Shakespeare novel"

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel summoned to F1 stewards over yellow flags incident

Latest news

Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fenestraz, Makino forced to miss Super GT opener

Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing
SGT Super GT / Testing report

Nissan tops rain-hit final day of Super GT testing

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test
SGT Super GT / Testing report

TOM'S Toyota fastest on first day of Fuji Super GT test

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Makino waiting to be in "perfect condition" for comeback

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.