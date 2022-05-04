Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged after major Mercedes crash

Hisashi Wada ran off the track at the exit of Turn 13, hitting the barriers on the inside of the following corner at high speed. His #22 R’Qs Mercedes-AMG GT3 took a heavy hit in the incident and was pitched into multiple spins, before coming to a rest on the entry to the following left-hander.

The overall race-leading #36 TOM’S Toyota GR Supra of Giuliano Alesi was running behind Wada going into the corner, but it remains unclear if the two cars made contact or Wada lost control of his Mercedes after running over the kerb.

A full-course yellow was immediately shown before the full-fledged safety car was deployed to allow marshals to remove debris from the track.

However, after six laps under SC, it was decided to red flag the race to ensure the barriers could be replaced.

The race is expected to resume at 16:25 local time.

Alesi remains in the overall lead of the race ahead of the sister #37 TOM’S Toyota of Ritomo Miyata, with Yuhi Sekiguchi jumping to third in the SARD Toyota after teammate Yuichi Nakayma came into the pits just before the FCY was shown.

In the GT300 ranks, Yuui Tsutsumi holds the top spot in the #2 Inging Toyota GR86 MC but is yet to make the pitstop, leaving Riki Okusa in the #10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 as the effective leader of the race.