Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / SUPER GT teams given more strategy freedom for Fuji 450km Next / Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota on pole for Golden Week enduro
Super GT Motorsport.com news

Watch both SUPER GT and WEC on Motorsport.tv this week

Motorsport.tv subscribers will be treated to a feast of sportscar racing action this week, with both SUPER GT and the FIA World Endurance Championship resuming battle.

Watch both SUPER GT and WEC on Motorsport.tv this week

On Wednesday, SUPER GT will hold its second race of the season, the Fuji 450km Golden Week classic that is always a highlight of the Japanese racing season.

Just days later, it will be the WEC’s turn to enjoy the spotlight as the 6 Hours of Spa, the traditional ‘dress rehearsal’ for the Le Mans 24 Hours, gets underway on Saturday.

That’s almost nine hours of top-quality sportscar racing action across the two races, and Motorsport.tv is the only place you can follow both of them live with English commentary.

For the low price of just $4.99/£3.99, you can watch all the action from Fuji and Spa as part of a one-month subscription, as well as a whole lot more - including this month’s Autopolis Super Formula race (May 22) and Suzuka SUPER GT (May 29) round.

Motorsport.tv’s busy week of sportscar broadcasting begins on Tuesday, with qualifying for the Fuji 450km set to begin at 3pm local time (GMT +9). The 100-lap race, which features two mandatory pitstops, is slated to commence on Wednesday at 2.30pm local time.

That will be followed by WEC qualifying on Friday evening, starting at 6.20pm local time (GMT +2) and the six-hour race on Saturday at 3pm local time.

There’s no better time to grab your premium Motorsport.tv subscription - follow the link to find out more and get signed up today.

shares
comments
SUPER GT teams given more strategy freedom for Fuji 450km
Previous article

SUPER GT teams given more strategy freedom for Fuji 450km
Next article

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota on pole for Golden Week enduro

Fuji SUPER GT: Bandoh Toyota on pole for Golden Week enduro
Load comments

Latest news

Fuji SUPER GT: ARTA Honda wins bizarre, crash-shortened race
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT: ARTA Honda wins bizarre, crash-shortened race

Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged again after horrifying Nissan accident
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged again after horrifying Nissan accident

Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged after major Mercedes crash
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Fuji SUPER GT red-flagged after major Mercedes crash

Why SUPER GT teams face "tricky" Fuji 450km strategy calls
Super GT Super GT

Why SUPER GT teams face "tricky" Fuji 450km strategy calls

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.