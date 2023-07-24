Subscribe
Previous / Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return Next / Honda reveals Civic Type R GT500 car ahead of shakedown test
Super GT / Fuji II News

Honda places Kimura on standby for injured Oyu at Fuji

Honda junior driver Iori Kimura has been placed on standby in case the injured Toshiki Oyu is unable to participate for the ARTA team in next week's Fuji SUPER GT round.

Jamie Klein
By:
Iori Kimura, #55 ARTA NSX GT3

Kimura has been named as the third driver for the #8 ARTA Honda NSX-GT alongside Tomoki Nojiri and Oyu for the fourth round of the season on August 6.

It comes after Oyu broke his collarbone and was forced to sit out this month's Super Formula race at the same venue.

ARTA registering Kimura as the third driver means that the youngster will be ready to step in alongside Nojiri in the event that Oyu is unable to race as normal. Teams are not obliged to run their third drivers.

It's understood that Kimura had also been on standby for ARTA after Nojiri suffered a collapsed lung that forced him to sit out the Autopolis Super Formula round two weeks prior.

Kimura last raced in SUPER GT at the end of last year for the now-defunct ARTA GT300 squad, winning the final round of the season at Motegi alongside Hideki Mutoh in the team's Honda NSX GT3.

The Russo-Japanese has been focusing exclusively on Super Formula Lights this season, and runs second in the standings behind Toyota junior driver Hibiki Taira.

 

Elsewhere on the Fuji entry list, Nissan's Tsugio Matsuda remains registered as the lead driver for the #23 NISMO team, indicating he will be ready to drive alongside regular team-mate Ronnie Quintarelli.

Matsuda was only released from hospital last week, more than six weeks after his horrific crash at Suzuka, but targeted a return to the track at Fuji.

There are no other changes on the GT500 class entry list for Fuji, which features 15 cars as usual.

Likewise, there are few surprises in the GT300 class, where all 27 full-season entries are set to participate.

Ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi is set to return for the Team LeMans Audi squad having missed the previous race at Suzuka due to a clashing commitment in Formula E for Mahindra.

Masataka Yanagida will be making his third and final scheduled appearance of the year for BMW Team Studie before the team welcomes back DTM champion Bruno Spengler for the rest of the season.

Read Also:

Motorsport.tv is showing all qualifying sessions and races for the 2023 SUPER GT season. For more information, click here.

shares
comments

Related video

Michelin outlines conditions for future GT500 return

Honda reveals Civic Type R GT500 car ahead of shakedown test
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

FIM Endurance

Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns Honda revises Suzuka 8h line-up as Nagashima returns

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

Super GT
Fuji II

SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics SUPER GT clamps down on extreme GT300 pit tactics

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Portland

How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner How Cassidy emerged triumphant from "mayhem" in Portland FE slow-burner

Latest news

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

F1 Formula 1

Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call Pirelli "where we want to be" ahead of 2024 blanket F1 tyre call

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

Indy IndyCar
Iowa II

Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins Palou “not comfortable” with IndyCar points lead after Newgarden wins

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell McLaren a "true contender" for second best F1 team now - Russell

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
F1 Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe