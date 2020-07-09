Unorthodox schedule for Fuji Super GT opener
Fuji Speedway has issued an unusual schedule for next weekend's opening round of the SUPER GT season at Fuji Speedway, with qualifying being moved to Sunday morning.
While SUPER GT has long since used a two-day format for its events, practice traditionally occurs on Saturday morning before qualifying takes place later that day.
However, in order to further condense the action and mitigate health risks by reducing the time personnel need to be at the track, action will now begin at 4pm local time with a single one hour, 50 minute practice session, including 10 minutes of GT500-only running.
Qualifying will then commence at 9.30am on Sunday, with separate Q1 groups established for the bumper 29-car GT300 field. GT500 will continue to use its usual two-part format, with eight of the 15 cars in Q1 progressing to the pole shootout.
A 20-minute warm-up session, usually held on Sunday morning, will then take place at 1.40pm before the 66-lap, 300km race begins at 3pm, with a two-and-a-half-hour time limit.
The qualifying groups for the GT300 runners, which are based on last year's championship positions, can also be seen below.
Time schedule for Fuji Super GT opener:
Saturday July 18
Free practice 16:00-17:30
GT300-only practice 17:30-17:40
GT500-only practice 17:40-17:50
Sunday July 19
GT300 Q1, Group A 9:30-9:40
GT300 Q1, Group B 9:48-9:58
GT500 Q1 10:03-10:13
GT300 Q2 10:23-10:33
GT500 Q2 10:41-10:51
Warm-up 13:40-14:00
Race 15:00 (66 laps, latest finish 17:30)
Qualifying groups for GT300 cars:
|Group A (14 cars)
|Group B (15 cars)
|
#55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3
#4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
#56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
#88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3
#60 LM Corsa Lexus RC F GT3
#10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
#61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ
#33 X Works Audi R8 LMS
#25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Porsche 911 GT3 R
#9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3
#2 Cars Tokai Dream28 Lotus Evora MC
#360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
#30 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
#6 Inging Motorsport Toyota 86 MC
|
#96 K-Tunes Racing (LM Corsa) Lexus RC F GT3
#11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
#65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
#87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3
#52 Saitama Toyopet Toyota GR Supra GT300
#34 Drago Corse Honda NSX GT3
#18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3
#21 Team Hitotsuyama Audi R8 LMS
#5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC
#31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport
#7 Team Studie BMW M6 GT3
#50 Arnage Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3
#48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3
#22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3
#244 Max Racing Lexus RC F GT3
