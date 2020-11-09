Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Turkish GP
Tickets
13 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
13 Nov
FP1 in
4 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
3 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Motegi II / Breaking news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

shares
comments
Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

ARTA Honda driver Nirei Fukuzumi says he had "nightmares" during his stint on his way to an overdue first top-class SUPER GT victory.

Ex-Formula 2 racer Fukuzumi and his teammate in the #8 Honda NSX-GT, Tomoki Nojiri, took a dominant first win of 2020 from second on the grid in last weekend's penultimate round of the season at Motegi, leading an all-Honda top five.

Nojiri was at the wheel for the opening stint, passing the Nakajima Racing Honda of early leader Hiroki Otsu and building a 10-second lead before pitting to hand over Fukuzumi.

Read Also:

The safety car was called shortly after, which gave Fukuzumi and the Nakajima car, now in the hands of Takuya Izawa,  a massive advantage as the rest of the GT500 field had to make their mandatory pitstops immediately after the caution period ended.

Fukuzumi finally ended up a massive 46s clear of Izawa - the driver he replaced in ARTA's GT500 line-up this year - to score a maiden win in SUPER GT's top class following a series of agonising near misses earlier this season (see details below).

"Up to now there have been so many races that it looked like we could win but we didn’t win," said Fukuzumi. "Even today when I led in my stint the second half of the race with the help of the gap that Nojiri-san created, various nightmares passed through my head.

"So, when I took the chequered flag and the race was over, I was happy and relieved."

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

#8 ARTA NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Fukuzumi was seen in tears during his post-race TV interview after bringing home the ARTA car for the team's first victory in more than 18 months.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Fukuzumi added: "This season it hasn’t gone well even when we’ve had a big gap to the car behind, and there were several cases when we didn’t stay on top when we pitted from the lead. Even in this situation, I was really worried.

"The second half of the race may have seemed easy, but I was thinking about a lot of things, and the last few laps felt very long. I’ve rarely cried in races, but honestly, I was so happy."

ARTA's troubled 2020 season:

Race

Result

 How ARTA's race unravelled
Fuji I

Start: 2

Finish: 8

 The team's choice of tyre was too soft for the conditions.
Fuji II

Start: 1

Finish: 14

 Nojiri spun on his out lap while under pressure from Koudai Tsukakoshi.
Suzuka I

Start: 14

Finish: 13

 Fukuzumi hit the back of Yuichi Nakayama's Toyota in the battle for third.
Motegi I

Start: 3

Finish: DNF

 Fukuzumi involved in another collision, this time with Jann Mardenborough.
Fuji III Start: 1
Finish: 3		 Fukuzumi led the first stint, but Nojiri's awful out lap cost the team the race.
Suzuka II Start: 1
Finish: 3		 A slow in lap for Nojiri allowed two Nissans to jump ahead in the pitstops.

Nojiri argued that even without the safety car he and Fukuzumi would have won at Motegi, marking a turnaround from the previous two races in which poor pace during the crucial pitstop phase cost ARTA the chance of victory.

Now just three points away from the lead of the championship heading into the decisive Fuji season finale, he added he hopes the momentum the #8 crew has generated can carry them to a first title for the team since 2007.

"At Suzuka, it was not just the bad luck with the safety car [that allowed the #23 Nissan to win], but it was our responsibility that the #12 [Impul Nissan] was able to get ahead of us," said Nojiri. "This time there was some luck involved, but we had good enough pace to win.

"I think we have laid the foundation with the car to be able to fight strongly. With this victory, we have a chance to fight for the championship in the final round. I want to win the final race while maintaining this good momentum."

Additional reporting by Ryo Harada

Tomoki Nojiri, Nirei Fukuzumi, #8 ARTA NSX-GT

Tomoki Nojiri, Nirei Fukuzumi, #8 ARTA NSX-GT

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Previous article

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Motegi II
Drivers Tomoki Nojiri , Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams ARTA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

Latest news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
SGT Super GT / Race report

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

Trending

1
Supercars

Lacroix confirms he's staying at DJR

2
Supercars

Coulthard to leave DJR after Penske exit

3
MotoGP

“Irregular” MotoGP form “hurts a lot” – Quartararo

4
NASCAR Cup

Gallery: A look back on Jimmie Johnson's legendary career

5
Formula 1

Turkish organisers fined for podium ceremony

Latest news

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win
SGT

Fukuzumi had "nightmares" en route to first GT500 win

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround
SGT

Hirakawa hails Yamashita's Motegi Super GT turnaround

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi
SGT

Super GT drivers criticise safety car "lottery" at Motegi

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five
SGT

Motegi Super GT: ARTA wins as Honda locks out top five

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed
SGT

Quintarelli "surprised" by Nissan qualifying speed

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.