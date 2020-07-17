This weekend's 300km race, the first of four at Fuji planned for 2020, marks the start of a campaign that was put on hold for three months owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As with most other categories of motorsport worldwide, the first race will be held behind closed doors with no fans present, while the 2,000-odd people working in the paddock have been subject to strict health controls, including temperature checks on arrival at the track.

A total of 44 cars, 15 in the top GT500 class and 29 in the GT300 division, are set to take part in the Fuji event, which has a compressed schedule (click here for details).

One last-minute change to the entry list is that Kei Cozzolino, a regular in the FIA World Endurance Championship, is replacing the absent Nicki Thiim in the #9 D'station Racing Aston Martin Vantage GT3 alongside Tomonobu Fujii.

A number of other international drivers, most notably SARD Toyota man Heikki Kovalainen, have also been unable to make it to Fuji due to travel restrictions.

For more information about the season to come, click here for our season preview.

Click on the arrows at the edge of each image to advance through the gallery: