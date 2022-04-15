Tickets Subscribe
Super GT / Okayama Top List

Gallery: More liveries revealed ahead of Okayama SUPER GT opener

SUPER GT gets its 2022 season underway this weekend at Okayama, with the final few hitherto unseen liveries on display on Friday.

#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
#100 STANLEY NSX-GT
1/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
#16 Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
2/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#17 Astemo NSX-GT
#17 Astemo NSX-GT
3/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
#23 MOTUL AUTECH Z
4/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#24 リアライズコーポレーション ADVAN Z
#24 リアライズコーポレーション ADVAN Z
5/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#25 HOPPY Schatz GR Supra
#25 HOPPY Schatz GR Supra
6/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#34 BUSOU raffinee GT-R
#34 BUSOU raffinee GT-R
7/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT
8/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Hiroki Yoshimoto, #60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
Hiroki Yoshimoto, #60 Syntium LMcorsa GR Supra GT
9/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Takuya Izawa, Hiroki Otsu, #64 Modulo NSX-GT
Takuya Izawa, Hiroki Otsu, #64 Modulo NSX-GT
10/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoya Gamou, #65 LEON PYRAMID AMG
Naoya Gamou, #65 LEON PYRAMID AMG
11/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
#14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
12/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z
#3 CRAFTSPORTS MOTUL Z
13/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#36 au TOM'S GR Supra
#36 au TOM'S GR Supra
14/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#38 ZENT CERUMO GR Supra
#38 ZENT CERUMO GR Supra
15/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
#39 DENSO KOBELCO SARD GR Supra
16/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS
#6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS
17/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#9 PACIFIC hololive NAC Ferrari
#9 PACIFIC hololive NAC Ferrari
18/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

#96 K-tunes RC F GT3
#96 K-tunes RC F GT3
19/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Kenta Yamashita, #14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
Kenta Yamashita, #14 ENEOS X PRIME GR Supra
20/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Koudai Tsukakoshi, Nobuharu Matsushita, #17 Astemo NSX-GT
Koudai Tsukakoshi, Nobuharu Matsushita, #17 Astemo NSX-GT
21/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tadasuke Makino, #100 STANLEY NSX-GT
Tadasuke Makino, #100 STANLEY NSX-GT
22/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Takuya Izawa, #64 Modulo NSX-GT
Takuya Izawa, #64 Modulo NSX-GT
23/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Tomoki Nojiri, #8 ARTA NSX-GT
Tomoki Nojiri, #8 ARTA NSX-GT
24/24

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

A total of 42 cars will do battle this weekend, including all 15 GT500 cars present as well as 27 of the 28 GT300 cars that were announced on the full-season entry list, with only Max Racing's Toyota GR Supra absent.

Honda squad Mugen became the 15th and final team in the GT500 class to show off its final 2022 colours on Friday, its NSX-GT sporting a subtly revised version of its previous Red Bull livery - having run in a carbon-and-silver interim design throughout pre-season testing.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

In the GT300 class, Tsuchiya Engineering's self-built GR Supra was spotted in its familiar 'Hoppy' colours for the first time, having likewise run in a plain livery during its first run last month at Fuji Speedway.

Pacific CarGuy Racing and Drago Corse were among the other teams in the lower division to show off their final colour schemes in the flesh.

Qualifying for the 2022 season opener begins at 2.00pm local time (GMT +9) on Saturday, with the 300km, 82-lap race following at the same time on Sunday.

