SUPER GT pre-season testing: Who's running where and when?

Since the end of last season, Nissan, Toyota and Honda have all run their GT500 machines in one form or another. Toyota held a two-day test in late December at Motegi, where Ukyo Sasahara got his first miles in a GR Supra, joined on-track by Honda's #99 development car.

Earlier in the month, Nissan had its two NISMO machines in action for a day at Fuji Speedway dedicated to evaluating young drivers.

However, after a well-earned break for the teams over the New Year holiday period, testing action will recommence next week with a two-day test at Suzuka, where all three manufacturers are expected to be represented.

Nissan is set to have all of its four Z GT500s present for the test on January 24-25, and is likely to announce its driver line-ups immediately prior as was the case last year. Honda squad Real Racing and Toyota outfit Racing Project Bandoh are also slated to attend.

The following week, action continues at Fuji with Honda outfits ARTA and Nakajima Racing set for their first runs of the year (Team Kunimitsu's participation is uncertain) alongside the two NISMO Nissans and the title-winning Impul Z.

Yokohama squads Bandoh and Kondo Racing will have their own trip to Fuji on February 15-16.

For Toyota's Bridgestone teams TOM'S, Cerumo, SARD and Rookie Racing, 2023 running begins at Okayama on February 8-9 alongside the full Honda stable and a single Nissan representative in Impul.

Motegi will be the focal point for most teams in mid-February, with Bridgestone, Yokohama and Dunlop all planning wet tyre tests there. Nissan has running scheduled for its pair of NISMO Zs on February 12-13, while Honda's development car will run in a private test just over one week later.

The majority of the GT500 field will reunite at Suzuka for two more days of running on March 2-3, immediately prior to the Fan Thanks Day event at the Japanese Grand Prix venue, with only the NISMO Nissans not attending.

Official pre-season testing then takes place at Okayama on March 11-12 and at Fuji on March 25-26 ahead of the curtain-raiser at Okayama on April 15-16.

Rules dictate that race cars can only run for 24 hours during the off-season, excluding official tests and wet tyre development running. This equates to six days, with each day of testing split into a pair of two-hour sessions. Test cars are not subject to such limitations.

GT500 pre-season test schedule:

Jan 24-25, Suzuka: Makers' test (Nissan, Honda, Toyota)

Feb 2-3, Fuji: Makers' test (Nissan, Honda)

Feb 8-9, Okayama: Makers' test (Nissan, Honda, Toyota)

Feb 12-13, Motegi: Michelin tyre test

Feb 15-16, Fuji: Yokohama tyre test

Feb 21-22, Motegi: Honda private test

Mar 2-3, Suzuka: Makers' test (Nissan, Honda, Toyota)

Mar 11-12, Okayama: Official pre-season test

Mar 25-26, Fuji: Official pre-season test

Wet tyre test schedule:



Feb 16-17, Motegi: Bridgestone wet tyre test

Feb 19-20, Motegi: Dunlop wet tyre test

Feb 23-24, Motegi: Yokohama wet tyre test