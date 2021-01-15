Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

shares
comments
Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
By:

Honda has announced its driver line-ups for the 2021 SUPER GT season, promoting Toshiki Oyu to its GT500 roster.

Oyu is stepping up from the GT300 ranks to join Team Mugen, where he will replace Hideki Mutoh alongside Ukyo Sasahara.

Ex-IndyCar racer Mutoh, 38, had been part of Honda’s GT500 line-up since 2014, after winning the 2013 GT300 title for Mugen alongside Yuhki Nakayama.

He raced for Team Kunimitsu, Real Racing and Drago Corse before settling at the reborn Mugen squad in 2017, scoring the team’s first podium last year with Sasahara.

Honda’s remaining four GT500 teams – Team Kunimitsu, ARTA, Real Racing and Nakajima Racing – are all sticking with unchanged line-ups for 2021.

Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino will pair up for a second season after winning the title for Team Kunimitsu in 2020, and will carry the #1 this year.

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Naoki Yamamoto, Tadasuke Makino（#100 RAYBRIG NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Meanwhile, ARTA retains the services of Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi, Real Racing keeps Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette and Nakajima Racing will continue with Takuya Izawa and Hiroki Otsu.

In the GT300 ranks, there will be at least two teams fielding Honda NSX GT3s in 2021.

ARTA has filled the seat alongside Shinichi Takagi left vacant by Oyu with Honda junior Ren Sato - who is also racing in Super Formula Lights this year, while UpGarage has recruited newcomer Teppei Natori to join Takashi Kobayashi, replacing Kosuke Matsuura.

No mention was made of Ryo Michigami's Drago Corse team in Honda's announcement.

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

#34 Modulo KENWOOD NSX GT3

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Previous article

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Next article

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Toshiki Oyu
Teams Mugen
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Mid-Ohio results (F.Atlantic)
SCCA SCCA / News

Mid-Ohio results (F.Atlantic)

Extra days added to Qatar MotoGP test
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Extra days added to Qatar MotoGP test

New lighting system opens door for more F1 night races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

New lighting system opens door for more F1 night races

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

Trending

1
Dakar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

2
WEC

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

2h
3
Supercars

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

4
Supercars

New ownership structure for Kelly Racing

5
Super GT

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

54min

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists
SGT

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.