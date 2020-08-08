Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
FP3 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Andalusian GP
24 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Czech GP
07 Aug
FP4 in
00 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix II
06 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
QU in
01 Hours
:
37 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Loudon
02 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Michigan
08 Aug
Race 1 in
09 Hours
:
22 Minutes
:
24 Seconds
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Iowa
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Indy 500
21 Aug
Next event in
12 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
FP1 in
5 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Bahrain
19 Nov
Next event in
102 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sydney II
12 Jul
Event finished
R
Supercars
Hidden Valley
15 Aug
Practice 1 in
6 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Fuji II / Breaking news

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error

shares
comments
Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error
By:
Aug 8, 2020, 10:12 AM

ARTA Honda driver Nirei Fukuzumi says he is "happy and disappointed" following his qualifying error that nearly cost his team a shot at pole position for this weekend's second Fuji SUPER GT race.

Fukuzumi was at the wheel of the the #8 Honda NSX-GT for the opening segment of qualifying at Fuji, but suffered a lock-up at Turn 1 in the closing stages of the session.

The ex-Formula 2 racer was forced to continue on flat-spotted tyres and barely scraped through Q1 in eighth place, less than a tenth clear of the cut-off time.

Tomoki Nojiri took over the ARTA car for Q2 and went on to secure the team's first pole since the 2018 Motegi season finale, leading a one-two for Honda.

Fukuzumi, who is in his first season of GT500 competition after taking last year's GT300 title with ARTA, said at first he thought his error effectively ruined qualifying for the team, as there was not enough time left to come in for fresh Bridgestone tyres.

"We changed the set-up quite a lot between practice and qualifying, and the car was bouncing a bit on the straight," Fukuzumi told Motorsport.com. "This made it hard to brake.

"I didn’t try to push too hard, but something happened on the braking and I made a big flatspot. I thought that qualifying was over [at first] but I didn't give up.

"I thought it was not possible to drive [after getting the flatspot]. But I just tried. There were only two minutes left so I had to stay out.

"I was very happy but also disappointed in my performance. In the end my teammate made pole position in Q2, so now we are happy."

Read Also:

For his part, Nojiri said he was feeling especially confident given ARTA's efforts to improve its race pace, after slipping back from second on the grid to eighth in the Fuji opener.

"Last time we aimed for pole, and I was really upset to miss it," said Nojiri. "And then during race we fell back and it was a big struggle.

"Afterwards we discussed a lot of ways we could improve, and this is the result. The set-up is more aimed at the race but nonetheless we got pole, and we have a strong car for the race."

The Real Racing Honda of Koudai Tsukakoshi and Bertrand Baguette will start alongside the ARTA car at the front of the grid on Sunday's race.

Asked if he expected the fight for victory to be mainly with the second-placed Honda, Fukuzumi said: "I hope Toyota will not be too quick, but the SARD car will be strong tomorrow. Sena [Sakaguchi] is driving very well already [qualifying third].

"But anyway, we just have to not think about the other drivers and do our own job."

Tomoki Nojiri, Nirei Fukuzumi（#8 ARTA NSX-GT）

Tomoki Nojiri, Nirei Fukuzumi（#8 ARTA NSX-GT）

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener

Previous article

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Fuji II
Drivers Nirei Fukuzumi
Teams ARTA
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
16m

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed
47m

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report
1h

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How similar are the Racing Point and Mercedes brake ducts?

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
46m

Four rival F1 teams lodge appeal in Racing Point copying case

New Judd V10 engine boost for privateer LMP1 entrants
WEC WEC / Breaking news

New Judd V10 engine boost for privateer LMP1 entrants

Latest news

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error
SGT Super GT / Breaking news
25m

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener
SGT Super GT / Breaking news
2h

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener

Fuji Super GT: ARTA leads Honda front row lockout
SGT Super GT / Qualifying report
3h

Fuji Super GT: ARTA leads Honda front row lockout

Second Fuji race will be "massively" different to opener
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Second Fuji race will be "massively" different to opener

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari changes engine on both F1 cars after Vettel failure

16m
2
Formula 1

McLaren weighing up switch to low rake F1 car

3
Formula 1

Live: Follow 70th Anniversary GP practice as it happens

47m
4
MotoGP

Brno MotoGP: Morbidelli tops FP3, Dovizioso to Q1

1h
5
Formula 1

Insults fly as F1 bosses speak out over Racing Point case

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error
SGT

Fukuzumi "happy but disappointed" after Fuji Q1 error

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener
SGT

Nissan now has “no excuses” after poor Fuji opener

Fuji Super GT: ARTA leads Honda front row lockout
SGT

Fuji Super GT: ARTA leads Honda front row lockout

Second Fuji race will be "massively" different to opener
SGT

Second Fuji race will be "massively" different to opener

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021
SGT

Super GT to return to Malaysia, Thailand in 2021

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.