Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
20 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah E-prix I
22 Nov
-
22 Nov
Practice 1 in
09 Hours
:
52 Minutes
:
54 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
23 Nov
-
23 Nov
Practice 3 in
1 day
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Super GT / Breaking news

Iconic Calsonic livery could vanish from Super GT

shares
comments
Iconic Calsonic livery could vanish from Super GT
By:
Nov 2, 2019, 4:41 AM

The iconic Calsonic colours could disappear from the SUPER GT grid next season as a result of the Japanese company's tie-up with automotive components giant Magneti Marelli.

Calsonic's famous shade of blue has been a fixture in SUPER GT and JGTC since the championship's inception in 1993 as the primary sponsor of Nissan squad Impul.

Prior to that it also appeared in the Japanese Touring Car Championship and All-Japan Sports Prototype Championship (JSPC) as a backer of factory Nissan machinery.

For this weekend's Motegi SUPER GT finale, the #12 Impul Nissan GT-R driven by James Rossiter and Daiki Sasaki remains in its usual colours, but for the first time Magneti Marelli's branding has been added to that of Calsonic (pictured below).

It follows last weekend's Tokyo Motor Show, where auto parts supplier Calsonic was officially presented as 'Marelli' following its acquisition by the Italian firm earlier this year.

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R

#12 Team Impul Nissan GT-R

Photo by: Tomohiro Yoshita

Impul boss and Japanese racing legend Kazuyoshi Hoshino told Motorsport.com that no decision has yet been made on Impul's 2020 design, but admitted the decision lies squarely with Marelli's European bosses.

"The current situation has not been finalised," he said. "The Japanese side wants to continue with the current branding, but the other side [Magneti Marelli] has the final decision. It looks difficult, but it's not decided."

Hoshino cautioned against any changes to the Calsonic livery, which could be replaced by a dark blue scheme if Marelli bosses opt for colours more in line with its corporate identity. 

"Livery designers often think of how the car looks when it's stationary, but they sometimes forget what the car looks like when it's going at 250 or 300km/h," added Hoshino. "That's why the orange Autobacs livery [used by the ARTA Honda team] is so effective.

"Also, if you change the livery after almost 40 years, then it takes at least two or three years to establish a new identity."

Calsonic Nissan R92CP Group C

Calsonic Nissan R92CP Group C

Photo by: Nissan

Next article
How Cassidy can do the Super Formula/Super GT double

Previous article

How Cassidy can do the Super Formula/Super GT double

Next article

Motorsport.tv to livestream SUPER GT title decider

Motorsport.tv to livestream SUPER GT title decider
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Impul
Author Tomohiro Yoshita

Super GT Next session

Motegi

Motegi

2 Nov - 3 Nov

Trending

1
Supercars

Holdsworth's new Tickford Supercars deal confirmed

2
Formula 1

FIA ramps up efforts to prevent fuel-flow rules breach

2h
3
WRC

Ogier opens up on why he decided to quit Citroen

4
TCR Australia

TCR Australia rookie buys ex-Girolami Honda

5
MotoGP

Marquez: Lorenzo didn't deserve final season like this

Latest videos

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 1

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2 00:00
Super GT

Livestream: SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Race 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2 00:00
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race - Qualifying 2

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 01:47
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race

Latest news

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S
SGT

Fenestraz set to replace Nakajima at TOM'S

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji
SGT

Makino tops joint Super GT/DTM test at Fuji

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"
SGT

Nissan's 2020 GT-R has "completely different concept"

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019
SGT

The Top 10 Super GT/Super Formula drivers of 2019

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji
SGT

DTM stars expect closer fight with Super GT cars at Fuji

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.