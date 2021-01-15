Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

shares
comments
Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
By:

Inging Motorsport and Cars Tokai Dream28 have joined forces for the 2021 SUPER GT season, and will field a Lotus Evora MC in the GT300 class.

The new alliance's solo entry, which will carry the gold-and-black livery used by Inging in 2020 but the Lotus's traditional #2, will be driven by Hiroki Katoh and Ryohei Sakaguchi. 

Inging, best known for its Super Formula team run in conjunction with Toyota GT500 squad Cerumo, entered a Toyota 86 MC in the GT300 division last year for Sakaguchi and Kazuto Kotaka, scoring two pole positions and two podium finishes.

Long-time Lotus partner team Cars Tokai Dream28 won a race with its Evora, driven by Katoh and former GT500 champion Masataka Yanagida.

The merger between the teams means Kotaka and Yanagida are both without drives for 2021, although Kotaka's status as a Toyota junior means he is likely to end up elsewhere.

Bridgestone will supply the team's tyres, continuing its relationship with Inging from last year but marking a change for Lotus, which ran on Yokohamas in 2020.

Cars Tokai Dream28 chief engineer Shintaro Watanabe will continue in his role with the new team, while Inging engineer Kotaro Tanaka takes an advisory role.

#6 ADVICS muta MC86

#6 ADVICS muta MC86

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Previous article

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Teams Honda cars Tokai , Inging Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash
Video Inside
Dakar Dakar / Breaking news

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine reveals car launch date as it teases F1 livery

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Toyota officially launches GR010 hypercar in livery

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
Super GT Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

BUSCH: Kenny Wallace gains primary sponsor
NASCAR XFINITY NASCAR XFINITY / News

BUSCH: Kenny Wallace gains primary sponsor

Alpine evaluating Formula E entry in collaboration with Lotus
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Alpine evaluating Formula E entry in collaboration with Lotus

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

How a fallen Red Bull F1 hope became a Porsche great

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF Super Formula / Breaking news

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

Trending

1
Supercars

Reynolds, Kelly deal to be announced on Saturday

2
DTM

Albon set to race Ferrari as part of Red Bull DTM programme

11h
3
Dakar

Price broke collarbone in Dakar crash

4
Supercars

2021 Supercars calendar unveiled

5
Super GT

Yamamoto determined to give Raybrig winning send-off

Latest news

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021
SGT

Inging joins forces with Lotus Super GT team for 2021

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021
SGT

Honda promotes Oyu to top Super GT seat for 2021

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing
SF

Cassidy open to future return to Japanese racing

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan
SGT

Quintarelli convinced 2021 will be "different" for Nissan

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists
SGT

ARTA targets consistency to match title protagonists

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.