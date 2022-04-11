After running in an interim livery for last month's official tests (below), the final colours for the #100 Honda NSX-GT Type S have now been unveiled, featuring a similar chrome-and-orange design to last year.

Kunimitsu radically overhauled its colour scheme in 2021 following the end of its iconic decades-long association with Raybrig, whose parent company Stanley Electric took over as the title sponsor.

This year's design notably features the addition of two red stripes at the rear, and more prominent branding for ATJ - a reference to the Auto Technic Japan workshop that runs the squad.

The 'Ray of the Speed' branding, a subtle nod to Raybrig, remains visible on the nose, side sections and rear wing.

Kunimitsu heads into the 2022 season with an unchanged line-up of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino, who will be looking to avenge the team's dramatic title loss last year with their upgraded Type S NSX-GT.

It also marks the first season for the team without the presence of team founder and figurehead Kunimitsu Takahashi, who passed away last month aged 82.

Kazuhiro Kojima continues to helm the team as general manager.