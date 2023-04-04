Subscribe
Previous / SUPER GT delays carbon-neutral fuel for GT300 class
Super GT News

Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season

Ex-Formula 1 racer Roberto Merhi is hoping to fight for podiums in his second season in SUPER GT with the Team LeMans Audi squad.

Jamie Klein
By:
Merhi ready to fight for podiums in second SUPER GT season

Merhi joined Team LeMans after last year’s opening race, replacing Satoshi Motoyama as Yoshiaki Katayama’s team-mate aboard the #6 Audi R8 LMS GT3.

The Spaniard scored a best finish of fifth at Suzuka, matching the team’s best finish at Okayama immediately before his arrival, but the sole Audi left in the GT300 field struggled for consistency elsewhere.

Merhi and Katayama remain partnered up for the 2023 season, and will once again campaign the Evo II-spec R8 following a failed bid by Team LeMans over the winter to sell the car and obtain a BMW M4 GT3 instead.

Read Also:

After recording the fourth-fastest time across two days of official testing at Okayama last month, and then finishing a rain-hit Fuji test an impressive second-fastest, Merhi is confident that Team LeMans is ready to fight at the head of the field consistently.

“We have improved a little bit because last year often we were P18, P20 in free practice and it was a big mess,” he told Motorsport.com. “But now we have changed the car quite a lot and we are much happier with the balance. 

“We have found a better way and me and Yoshi [Katayama] are now much happier with it. Also Yoshi made a good step forward this year, so it looks promising.

“We need to see how it goes when everyone is pushing [in the opening round], because I think some teams are still hiding a lot, but we should be comfortably able to get to Q2, and qualify in the top 10.”

 

Asked if he felt a win could be on the cards, Merhi said: “Maybe that’s too much to hope for, but I think we can be on the podium when things go well. 

“The target is to be in the top five in the championship. A win would be amazing, but we need to see.”

Team LeMans’ prospects have been boosted by the arrival of Mattia Oselladore, who took Felipe Drugovich to last year's Formula 2 title and formerly worked with Merhi at Prema, as chief engineer for the Yokohama-shod Audi.

Although Oselladore did not attend either of the official pre-season tests, Merhi believes the Italian’s influence has made a significant impact on the team, even while working remotely.

“We changed the philosophy of the team a lot compared to how they worked before, which is why I think we have been competitive,” he said. “Now with Mattia setting the guidelines, we are following them and it’s working pretty well.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

SUPER GT delays carbon-neutral fuel for GT300 class
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Roberto Merhi More from
Roberto Merhi
Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Other open wheel

Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return Ex-F1 racer Roberto Merhi secures S5000 return

Merhi convinced Audi R8 still has potential in SUPER GT

Merhi convinced Audi R8 still has potential in SUPER GT

Super GT
Motegi

Merhi convinced Audi R8 still has potential in SUPER GT Merhi convinced Audi R8 still has potential in SUPER GT

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023

Super Formula Lights

Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023 Merhi enters Super Formula Lights finale with an eye on 2023

Team LeMans More from
Team LeMans
Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions

Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions

Super GT
Suzuka II

Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions Merhi triggers SUPER GT penalty after Fuji infractions

How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up

How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up

Super GT

How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up How Roberto Merhi got his surprise Audi SUPER GT call-up

Motoyama confirms split from Team LeMans SUPER GT squad

Motoyama confirms split from Team LeMans SUPER GT squad

Super GT

Motoyama confirms split from Team LeMans SUPER GT squad Motoyama confirms split from Team LeMans SUPER GT squad

Latest news

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

EFO Euroformula Open

Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season Juju Noda steps up to Euroformula Open for 2023 season

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

F1 Formula 1

Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous” Perez: Low sun made final Melbourne F1 laps “dangerous”

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

SF Super Formula

The last time Super Formula introduced a new car The last time Super Formula introduced a new car

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

NAS NASCAR Cup

Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame Cindric's Daytona 500-winning car joins NASCAR Hall of Fame

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.