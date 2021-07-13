Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT / Motegi Preview

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

By:
, News Editor

After a break of nearly 11 weeks, SUPER GT is finally back in action this weekend for its third round of the season at Motegi. But will Honda's 2020 dominance at the track continue, or is Toyota poised to strike back?

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

It feels like an age since the previous round of the SUPER GT season at Fuji, as if a second off-season took place since an epic Golden Week encounter that saw the Real Racing Honda of Bertrand Baguette and Koudai Tsukakoshi emerge with a memorable victory.

This weekend, the championship heads to Twin Ring Motegi for its first of two planned visits of the year to the Tochigi Prefecture track, which last year proved to be something of a Honda stronghold. Baguette and Tsukakoshi defied their 46kg weight handicap to win the September race, before NSX-GTs locked out the top five positions in November.

How the main contenders stack up with ballast:

Pos. No. Team/Car Drivers Points Handicap
1 14 Rookie Racing Toyota

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuya Oshima

 35

70kg

(Stage 2*)
2 17 Real Racing Honda

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

 26

52kg

(Stage 1*)
3 37 TOM'S Toyota

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

 23 46kg
4 36 TOM'S Toyota

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

 15 30kg
5 39 SARD Toyota

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

 13 26kg
6 1 Kunimitsu Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

 11 22kg

*Fuel flow restrictor, with reduced ballast to compensate

Both of those races were unusual in that they were the first Motegi races since 2016 to not be held as the season finale, meaning for the first time in four years teams had to contend with success ballast around a stop-start track layout where reduced fuel flow has a particularly deleterious effect.

That’s why Baguette isn’t especially hopeful of a repeat of his and Tsukakoshi’s miraculous victory last year aboard a NSX-GT that will be saddled with a stage one fuel flow restrictor.

“The target is to close the gap to the championship lead,” Baguette told Motorsport.com. “I’d be happy to be in the top five, as a lot of the quick cars are light. To win the race, we need rain or changing conditions. In a full dry qualifying and race it would be very tough.

“The weight is less of a handicap than the fuel restrictor, which costs us a lot of time and is a bigger disadvantage for Honda compared to Toyota for some reason. I would be really surprised if we can win. Top five is a realistic target and if we can do that, we can be happy.”

 

The good news for Honda is that, while the #17 car will be battling the odds with its handicap at Motegi, its other two Bridgestone-shod machines go into the weekend without much ballast.

The #1 Kunimitsu Honda – officially back to a two-driver crew of Naoki Yamamoto and Tadasuke Makino – will be carrying a manageable 22kg, while November winners Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi will be hampered by only 14kg aboard the #8 ARTA NSX-GT.

Baguette calls the ARTA machine as the “big favourites” at Motegi, which is understandable given the #8 car will be the lightest of the three Bridgestone-shod Hondas and has won two of its last four outings at the track (Nojiri and Takuya Izawa won there in 2018).

But TOM’S Toyota man Ryo Hirakawa is hoping that things may not be so straightforward for Honda at Motegi this time around, and his optimism seems to be well-founded.

For one thing, the car Hirakawa will again share with substitute Sena Sakaguchi (Sacha Fenestraz remains no closer to obtaining the visa he needs to enter Japan) is carrying 46kg, the exact amount with which Baguette and Tsukakoshi won last year. And the GR Supra proved with a podium lockout at Okayama it can now excel on technical tracks as well.

“We have been working on this weakness of the Supra,” Hirakawa told Motorsport.com. “I think it can be different compared to last year, so I hope it’s not like last year [with Honda dominating]. We are getting better and better. so I hope it will be a different story.”

 

Hirakawa is aware that winning with 46kg of ballast, a handicap equivalent to almost half a second per lap, is a tall order. But a podium can’t be ruled out, especially when you consider the points-leading Rookie Racing car of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima was second last time out at Fuji, and not far off winning, while carrying an extra 40kg.

“I think a podium is possible,” he added. ”Qualifying will be difficult, if we can pass Q1 that would be really good. The strategy options are limited, and the track is quite difficult to pass on. P5 or P6 would be ok, but if we have some luck, I think we could be on the podium.”

The #14 Rookie GR Supra is likely to struggle given it’s the only car carrying the stage two fuel flow restrictor this weekend, but the other Toyotas are likely to be in the mix. The #36 TOM’S car of Sho Tsuboi and Yuhi Sekiguchi (30kg) is should again be a threat, while the #38 Cerumo car of Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura (10kg) showed well at Motegi last year.

Then there’s the #19 Bandoh Toyota, the only Yokohama user in the GR Supra camp. With temperatures forecast to exceed 30 degrees Celsius this weekend, Motegi could provide another chance for Yuji Kunimoto and Ritomo Miyata to shine after their Fuji pole.

Likewise, hot conditions are likely to favour Michelin, providing a boost to the so-far pointless (and therefore ballast-free) #23 NISMO Nissan of Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda, which will also be using a fresh engine this weekend after its Fuji blow-up.

Barring a safety car at the wrong time that shuffles the pack (less likely with the introduction of the Full Course Yellow), the outcome will be heavily influenced by qualifying, which has been a big weakness of Honda in the opening two races of the season. Of the three Bridgestone-shod NSX-GTs, only the ARTA car has made it out of Q1 even once so far in 2021.

“Toyota still has a straightline speed advantage. so qualifying will be important, and it’s true Honda hasn’t been strong lately in qualifying,” acknowledges Baguette. “But Motegi is a track that suits our car really well, as we showed last year in the two Motegi races.

“We have to be careful about Toyota, they improved a lot compared to last year as we saw at Okayama, and even at Fuji the #14 car was still fast with a lot of weight. But I expect a Honda to win, to be honest. If Honda qualifies at the front, we’ll be difficult to beat.”

shares
comments

Related video

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Previous article

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

2
Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

3
Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

4
MotoGP

Marquez hopes to increase bike training "if arm permits"

22 h
5
Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

11 h
Latest news
Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?
SGT

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

59m
The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
SGT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Jul 10, 2021
Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race
Video Inside
SGT

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

Jul 1, 2021
Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers
Super Formula

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

Jun 29, 2021
The junior driver Honda (probably) regrets letting go of
SGT

The junior driver Honda (probably) regrets letting go of

Jun 12, 2021
Latest videos
Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race 00:39
Super GT
Jul 2, 2021

Super GT: Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

SUPER GT: Yokohama sure 2020 pace now behind it 00:44
Super GT
Jun 9, 2021

SUPER GT: Yokohama sure 2020 pace now behind it

SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed 00:38
Super GT
May 11, 2021

SUPER GT: Suzuka race postponed

SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed 00:44
Super GT
May 10, 2021

SUPER GT: Honda concerned about Toyota speed

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights 03:02
Super GT
May 4, 2021

SUPER GT: Fuji race highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Fenestraz to make US racing debut at Lime Rock
IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge

Fenestraz to make US racing debut at Lime Rock

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC Monza
Video Inside
WEC

De Vries returns to Racing Team Nederland for Monza WEC

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan Autopolis Prime
Video Inside
Super Formula

How Giuliano Alesi has reinvented himself in Japan

Trending Today

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score
Formula E Formula E

De Vries hits out at "artificial" Formula E after another no-score

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours
Video Inside
Vintage Vintage

Bell beats Pastrana to Goodwood Festival of Speed Shootout honours

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet 5.7-litre V8 coming to Supercars

Marquez hopes to increase bike training "if arm permits"
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez hopes to increase bike training "if arm permits"

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: Red Bull F1 move for Russell "worth considering"

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Mercedes has taken F1 brake design to the next level

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1's sprint qualifying: How does it work and when is it happening?

Latest news

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?
Super GT Super GT

Can Toyota break Honda's SUPER GT stronghold at Motegi?

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait
Super GT Super GT

The car Subaru hopes will end an 18-year title wait

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race
Video Inside
Super GT Super GT

Pacific Ferrari gets all-pro line-up for Motegi race

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers
Super Formula Super Formula

Sugo’s new pitlane exit branded “dangerous” by drivers

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.