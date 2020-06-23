Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season

Mugen has enjoyed a strong relationship with the energy drinks giant since 2017, when the Honda-affiliated outfit fielded now-Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly in Super Formula.

Since then Mugen has provided a launchpad for several Red Bull junior drivers, with Nirei Fukuzumi, Dan Ticktum, Pato O'Ward and most recently Juri Vips all racing for the team in Japan’s premier single-seater series.

The two parties have now expanded their relationship to encompass SUPER GT, with Mugen’s NSX-GT running Red Bull’s familiar blue-and-red colour scheme in 2020.

The new livery will make its debut at the second pre-season test at Fuji Speedway this weekend ahead of the opening round of the championship at the same venue on July 18-19.

At the previous test at Okayama in March, Mugen ran an all-white design with prominent 'Red Bull White Edition' branding to mark the start of their affiliation in SUPER GT.

Red Bull’s sponsorship deal however doesn’t mean that its affiliated drivers will race for Mugen in SUPER GT. The outfit announced in January that it will take part in the 2020 season with Hideki Mutoh and Ukyo Sasahara, the latter replacing the now-retired Daisuke Nakajima in the team’s line-up.