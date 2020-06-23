Top events
Super GT / Breaking news

Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season

shares
comments
Mugen unveils Red Bull livery for new Super GT season
By:
Jun 23, 2020, 5:31 AM

Mugen has revealed its definitive livery for the 2020 SUPER GT season, featuring the colours of new backer Red Bull.

Mugen has enjoyed a strong relationship with the energy drinks giant since 2017, when the Honda-affiliated outfit fielded now-Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly in Super Formula.

Since then Mugen has provided a launchpad for several Red Bull junior drivers, with Nirei Fukuzumi, Dan Ticktum, Pato O'Ward and most recently Juri Vips all racing for the team in Japan’s premier single-seater series.

The two parties have now expanded their relationship to encompass SUPER GT, with Mugen’s NSX-GT running Red Bull’s familiar blue-and-red colour scheme in 2020.

The new livery will make its debut at the second pre-season test at Fuji Speedway this weekend ahead of the opening round of the championship at the same venue on July 18-19.

At the previous test at Okayama in March, Mugen ran an all-white design with prominent 'Red Bull White Edition' branding to mark the start of their affiliation in SUPER GT.

Red Bull’s sponsorship deal however doesn’t mean that its affiliated drivers will race for Mugen in SUPER GT. The outfit announced in January that it will take part in the 2020 season with Hideki Mutoh and Ukyo Sasahara, the latter replacing the now-retired Daisuke Nakajima in the team’s line-up.

Slider
List

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
1/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
2/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
3/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
4/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
5/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
6/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
7/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
8/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
9/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT

Red Bull MOTUL MUGEN NSX-GT
10/10

Photo by: Maruo Kono Red Bull Japan

Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed

Previous article

Baguette's Super GT replacement at Honda revealed
Series Super GT
Teams Mugen
Author Rachit Thukral

