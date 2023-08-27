NISMO Nissan disqualified from Suzuka SUPER GT race
The Nissan crew that finished second in Sunday's Suzuka SUPER GT race has been disqualified for a technical infraction.
Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda had finished second aboard the #23 NISMO Nissan Z in the 450km race, marking their first visit to the podium since the Okayama curtain-raiser.
However, they were excluded following post-race technical inspection due to an infraction relating to their car's skid block.
It means the SARD Toyota GR Supra of Yuhi Sekiguchi and Yuichi Nakayama moves up to second behind the winning ARTA Honda NSX-GT shared by Nirei Fukuzumi and Hiroki Otsu.
Inheriting the final place on the podium is the Rookie Racing Toyota of Kenta Yamashita and Kazuya Oshima.
The disqualification comes as a major blow to Quintarelli and Matsuda's title ambitions, as they had closed to within nine points of NDDP Nissan pair Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi.
Instead, they now trail their points-leading Nissan colleagues by 24 points with three races remaining.
Chiyo and Takaboshi's points lead has been cut to four points as a result of TOM'S Toyota duo Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata picking up a single point after being promoted to 10th in the final results.
Fukuzumi and Otsu are 12 points away from the lead following their victory on Sunday.
Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely Nissan keen on Fenestraz in SUPER GT, but 2024 drive unlikely
Yokohama concedes 2024 NISMO tyre supply deal unlikely
Yokohama concedes 2024 NISMO tyre supply deal unlikely Yokohama concedes 2024 NISMO tyre supply deal unlikely
Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024
Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024 Nissan in process of evaluating Z NISMO bodywork for 2024
Latest news
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall IndyCar St Louis: Dixon wins, Newgarden hits the wall
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival IMSA VIR: Corvette Racing claims victory over title rival
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024 Horner insists Perez will be a Red Bull driver in F1 2024
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits Gasly: Dutch GP podium shows Alpine in "right direction" after F1 manager exits
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.