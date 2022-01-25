Tickets Subscribe
Previous / K-Tunes Lexus team reunites SUPER GT title-winning duo
Super GT News

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing

By:
, News Editor

Nissan has revealed its 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, confirming Bertrand Baguette's arrival at Impul in place of Nobuharu Matsushita.

Nissan reveals 2022 SUPER GT line-ups, Baguette signing

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, NISMO will run two of the four new Zs that will be on the GT500 grid this season, with B-Max Racing dropping out of the Nissan stable after four seasons of running the #3 car.

However, the NDDP Racing branding remains in place, and the two entries will be run at least nominally independently.

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda continue as teammates in the primary #23 entry, while Katsumasa Chiyo is joined by a new partner in the #3 car in the form of Mitsunori Takaboshi.

Kohei Hirate, Chiyo's teammate from the previous two seasons at NDDP/B-Max, replaces Takaboshi as Daiki Sasaki's partner at Kondo Racing in a surprise reshuffle.

Baguette meanwhile takes the seat vacated by Matsushita at the Impul squad, joining Kazuki Hiramine in the team’s sixth line-up change in as many years.

 

After losing his Real Racing Honda seat to Matsushita, Baguette tested the old GT-R as part of Nissan’s ‘audition’ test in December alongside Kiyoto Fujinami and Atsushi Miyake.

It’s anticipated that Fujinami will again partner Joao Paulo de Oliveira aboard Kondo Racing’s solo GT-R NISMO GT3 in the GT300 class after missing out on a GT500 promotion for a second year running.

Replacing the late Yutaka Suzuki as NISMO team principal is Takeshi Nakajima, who steps up from his role at crew chief, while ex-Impul engineer Jiro Shimada will perform a similar role at NDDP.

Gainer reveals GT300 driver line-up

While Kondo has yet to confirm its GT300 line-up, fellow Nissan GT-R squad Gainer has revealed a pair of refreshed line-ups following the departures of Kazuki Hoshino and Katsuyuki Hiranaka.

Hironobu Yasuda remains the lead driver of the #11 machine, and replacing Hiranaka as his teammate is Keishi Ishikawa, who moves across from the sister #10 Gainer car.

 

Leading the line-up for the #10 machine will be Ryuichiro Tomita, who returns to SUPER GT full-time after two seasons largely focusing on GT World Challenge Europe and previously drove for Gainer in 2015-17.

Joining Tomita will be rookie Riki Okusa, a race winner in the Formula Regional Japanese series, while Yusuke Shiotsu was named as third driver.

Dunlop will again supply tyres for both Gainer Nissans for a second season in succession.

