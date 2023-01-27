Subscribe
Previous / Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash
Super GT News

Nissan announces 2023 GT500 drivers, Hirate keeps seat

Nissan has announced its GT500 driver roster for the 2023 SUPER GT season, with no changes compared to last year.

Jamie Klein
By:
Nissan announces 2023 GT500 drivers, Hirate keeps seat

The marque will again be represented by four cars in the top class of Japan's top sportscar racing series as it looks to defend the title it won last year against rivals Honda and Toyota.

Reigning champions Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine continue as a duo for Team Impul, and will carry the #1 for their title defence.

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda go into their 10th season as teammates aboard the flagship #23 NISMO car, while the sister #3 NDDP Racing-branded machine will be crewed by Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi for a second season.

Kohei Hirate meanwhile keeps his seat at Kondo Racing alongside Daiki Sasaki, despite being replaced in this week's Suzuka makers' test by two-time GT300 champion Kiyoto Fujinami.

 

Nissan's announcement surprisingly made no mention of Fujinami, who has been a part of Nissan's GT300 stable for the past three seasons, sharing Kondo's #56 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 with Joao Paulo de Oliveira and winning two titles in that time.

De Oliveira's teammate for the new season in Kondo's GT300 line-up has yet to be named.

Fellow factory-supported GT300 team Gainer has shuffled its driver line-ups for the new season. Riki Okusa has been joined by mentor Hironobu Yasuda in the #10 car, while Ryuichiro Tomita moves to the #11 car to partner Keishi Ishikawa.

Yusuke Shiotsu will serve as the third driver alongside Tomita and Ishikawa in the #11 car.

2023 Nissan SUPER GT line-up (GT500):

Team No. Drivers Tyres
Impul 1

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

 Bridgestone

NDDP Racing

(NISMO)

 3

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

 Michelin
NISMO 23

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

 Michelin
Kondo Racing 24

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Japan Kohei Hirate

 Yokohama
shares
comments

Yamashita released from hospital after heavy Suzuka crash
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

Formula 1

Aitken confirms split with Williams Aitken confirms split with Williams F1 to focus on sportscars

MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist

MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist

Daytona 24 Hours
IMSA
Daytona 24 Hours

MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' MSR Acura 'can't feel confident' heading into Rolex 24 - Blomqvist

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Tsuboi got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Latest news

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

IMSA

Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona Rolex 24: Ganassi Cadillacs top final GTP practice at Daytona

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

NAS NASCAR Cup

Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice Harvick still 'the guy' at SHR, but Briscoe finding his voice

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

WEC

WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024 WEC assessing Sebring alternative for US round from 2024

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

IMSA

Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode Taylor: "Worn out" error reset button better than Rolex 24 limp mode

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.