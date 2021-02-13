Fujinami had been tipped for a potential promotion to the top class for this year but ultimately missed out following an audition at Fuji Speedway in December.
Also part of that evaluation test were Keishi Ishikawa and Hironobu Yasuda, both of whom will likewise remain in the GT300 ranks with Nissan squad Gainer.
In an unchanged line-up in both Gainer cars, Ishikawa is joined in the #10 entry by Kazuki Hoshino, while Yasuda once again teams up with Katsuyuki Hiranaka in the #11 car.
One change however is that both of the team's cars will be on Dunlop tyres, with the #10 having previously used Yokohamas. The Kondo car, which will again carry the #56 this year, continues to use Yokohama rubber.
Two more Nissan GT-Rs will appear on the GT300 grid, with NILZZ Racing and Tomei Sports continuing to campaign their cars. Drivers for those teams have not been announced.
Nissan's announcement of its GT300 line-ups made no mention of Jann Mardenborough, who has been axed from the marque's GT500 roster.