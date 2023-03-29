Subscribe
Previous / Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test
Super GT News

Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami

Nissan has moved to clarify the status of its relationship with Kiyoto Fujinami after dropping the two-time GT300 champion from its SUPER GT roster for the 2023 season.

Jamie Klein
By:
Nissan clarifies status of its relationship with axed Fujinami

Fujinami was part of the Kondo Racing squad that won the title in SUPER GT’s lower class in both 2020 and 2022 alongside Joao Paulo de Oliveira.

Last month it was confirmed that the 27-year-old Japanese driver would be replaced aboard Kondo’s #56 Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 by Teppei Natori for the upcoming season.

Hours after that announcement, Fujinami issued a public apology in which he alluded to being caught up in an ‘incident’.

However, he was then announced as a Nissan reserve driver earlier this month ahead of the opening official pre-season test at Okayama.

Speaking to Motorsport.com, Nissan SUPER GT executive director Motohiro Matsumura confirmed that Fujinami is a part of the Nissan family.

“At that exact timing, when we officially announced [the driver line-up for 2023], we couldn’t make a contract agreement with him [Fujinami],” Matsumura said.

“We investigated who it was possible to make a contract with. Later, he agreed to our [reserve] contract.

"He is still one of our potential candidate drivers and a graduate of the NDDP [Nissan young driver programme]."

Natori becomes a Nissan-supported SUPER GT driver after a 2022 season spent mostly on the sidelines, which followed a rookie campaign with the UpGarage Honda team in 2021.

 

Matsumura said Natori was handed the chance to partner the experienced de Oliveira in Kondo’s GT300 car this year in order for him to be assessed for future opportunities.

“He is one of our young talents, and from a driver allocation standpoint, #56 is one of our GT3 official customer teams [in which Nissan juniors can be placed],” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for him to challenge.

“Still, he has room to improve, because to win races and championships, not only driving skills are required, but also race management and tyre management, even in GT300. That’s why we decided to make him that offer.”

Nissan unusually goes into the new season with completely unchanged line-ups in the GT500 class across all four of its cars. The last time this was the case was in 2015, albeit with Lucas Ordonez temporarily standing in for Michael Krumm at Kondo for three races that season.

Matsumura said he felt it made sense for the marque to retain its existing eight drivers in the top division during a phase of rule stability.

“At this moment, there are no aerodynamic changes, and a new car is being developed for 2024,” he said.

“Given that we have completely the same regulations, and everyone is at a similar level, finally we decided to keep the drivers [the same] for at least 2023.”

 

shares
comments

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Super Formula eyes renewed attempt at holding overseas race

Super Formula eyes renewed attempt at holding overseas race

Super Formula

Super Formula eyes renewed attempt at holding overseas race Super Formula eyes renewed attempt at holding overseas race

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

Super GT
Fuji Testing

Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test Why Subaru brought back an old face for Fuji SUPER GT test

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

Prime
Prime
Super Formula

How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back How Toyota's brightest Super Formula hope got his groove back

More from
Kiyoto Fujinami
Fujinami handed SUPER GT lifeline with Nissan reserve role

Fujinami handed SUPER GT lifeline with Nissan reserve role

Super GT

Fujinami handed SUPER GT lifeline with Nissan reserve role Fujinami handed SUPER GT lifeline with Nissan reserve role

Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive

Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive

Super GT
TOM'S livery launch

Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive Fujinami breaks silence after losing Nissan SUPER GT drive

What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

Super GT

What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami? What’s going on with Nissan and Kiyoto Fujinami?

Nissan Motorsport More from
Nissan Motorsport
Can Nissan end GT500 title drought in Honda's backyard?

Can Nissan end GT500 title drought in Honda's backyard?

Super GT
Motegi

Can Nissan end GT500 title drought in Honda's backyard? Can Nissan end GT500 title drought in Honda's backyard?

Has Sugo weather made a Nissan title almost inevitable?

Has Sugo weather made a Nissan title almost inevitable?

Super GT
Sugo

Has Sugo weather made a Nissan title almost inevitable? Has Sugo weather made a Nissan title almost inevitable?

Strategy call that cost Quintarelli Sugo win 'hard to accept'

Strategy call that cost Quintarelli Sugo win 'hard to accept'

Super GT
Sugo

Strategy call that cost Quintarelli Sugo win 'hard to accept' Strategy call that cost Quintarelli Sugo win 'hard to accept'

Latest news

Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"

Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings" Hamilton calls out position of W14 cockpit for giving "worst feelings"

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix session timings and preview

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

F1 Formula 1
Australian GP

Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis Sainz details 2023 F1 car problems after Ferrari analysis

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

SUPC Supercars
Albert Park

Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1 Albert Park Supercars: Van Gisbergen holds off Kostecki in Race 1

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.