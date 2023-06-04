Winning Nissan penalised after mass protest, Bandoh Toyota wins
The winning NDDP Racing Nissan has been penalised following a mass protest from its SUPER GT rivals at Suzuka, handing victory to the Racing Project Bandoh Toyota team.
Katsumasa Chiyo and Mitsunori Takaboshi were initially declared the winners of the 450km race after it was cut short for a huge crash involving the sister NISMO car of Tsugio Matsuda and the JLOC Lamborghini Huracan of Kosuke Matsuura.
That was by virtue of the fact the NDDP crew had not completed its second mandatory refuelling stop when the crash occurred on lap 59 of 77.
With the race not resuming after the red flags were shown, Chiyo and Takaboshi were listed as winning by 31 seconds ahead of the Bandoh Toyota GR Supra of Yuji Kunimoto and Sena Sakaguchi in the provisional results.
However, a protest was lodged against the winning car by almost all the other GT500 teams, with only ARTA and Kondo Racing not doing so.
The NDDP Nissan was consequently handed a 60-second penalty to compensate for not completing its second stop, dropping the pair to fourth in the final standings and handing victory to the Bandoh Toyota.
Following last year's crash-shortened Fuji race, SUPER GT officials had suggested that in the event of a red flag any car that had not completed both of its mandatory refuelling stops would be penalised.
As a result of the penalty, the Bandoh team, Kunimoto and tyre supplier Yokohama take a long-awaited first victory since 2016, while Sakaguchi gets his first GT500 win.
The #36 TOM'S Toyota of Sho Tsuboi and Ritomo Miyata was promoted to second ahead of the Team Impul Nissan of Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine.
The Team Kunimitsu Honda of Yamamoto and Makino remained fifth after the penalty was applied, missing out on fourth by a little over a second.
With second place, Tsuboi and Miyata move into the lead of the championship on 36 points, seven ahead of Chiyo and Takaboshi.
UPDATE: It was announced after the revised results were issued that NDDP Racing has expressed an intention to appeal its penalty, meaning the results will remain provisional until the appeal can be heard.
Suzuka 450km - GT500 race results (revised):
|Po
|No
|Car
|Driver
|Team
|Time/Gap
|Tyre
|1
|19
|Toyota
|
Yuji Kunimoto
|Racing Project Bandoh
|58 laps
|Y
|2
|36
|Toyota
|
Sho Tsuboi
|TOM'S
|2.094
|B
|3
|1
|Nissan
|
Kazuki Hiramine
|Impul
|25.303
|B
|4
|3
|Nissan
|
Katsumasa Chiyo
|NDDP Racing
|28.218
|M
|5
|100
|Honda
|
Naoki Yamamoto
|Kunimitsu
|29.555
|B
|6
|14
|Toyota
|
Kazuya Oshima
|Rookie Racing
|41.713
|B
|7
|16
|Honda
| Nirei Fukuzumi
Hiroki Otsu
|ARTA
|49.071
|B
|8
|24
|Nissan
| Daiki Sasaki
Kohei Hirate
|Kondo Racing
|1'20.858
|Y
|9
|17
|Honda
|
Koudai Tsukakoshi
|Real Racing
|1'28.614
|B
|10
|38
|Toyota
|
Yuji Tachikawa
|Cerumo
|1'33.012
|B
|11
|37
|Toyota
|
Ukyo Sasahara
|TOM'S
|1'35.161
|B
|12
|8
|Honda
|
Tomoki Nojiri
|ARTA
|1'42.345
|B
|13
|23
|Nissan
|
Tsugio Matsuda
|NISMO
|1 lap
|M
|14
|64
|Honda
| Takuya Izawa
Kakunoshin Ota
|Nakajima Racing
|1 lap
|D
|15
|39
|Toyota
|
Yuhi Sekiguchi
|SARD
|1 lap
|B
Latest news
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway After horrible start, Larson "proud" of fourth at Gateway
2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results
2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results 2023 NASCAR Cup Gateway race results
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway Busch survives multiple restarts for Cup win at Gateway
IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race
IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race IndyCar Detroit: Palou wins action-packed revived downtown race
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.