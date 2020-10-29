Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
Tickets
27 Oct
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Teruel GP
23 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
European GP
06 Nov
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Texas II
25 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
01 Nov
Race in
3 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
01 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
24 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
FP1 in
14 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
The Bend II
26 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Bathurst
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Suzuka II / Breaking news

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win

shares
comments
Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win
By:
Co-author: Tomohiro Yoshita

Nissan has downplayed its chances of fighting for the SUPER GT title as it believes the GT-R will not be competitive enough against Honda and Toyota without weight handicaps.

Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda launched themselves back into contention for a third GT500 crown as a duo with a shock win in last weekend’s Suzuka round, triumphing from the back of the grid following Matsuda’s heavy qualifying crash.

The win, which was made possible because of the timing of a mid-race safety car, puts NISMO pair Quintarelli and Matsuda just two points away from the top of the drivers’ standings with two races left to run at Motegi and Fuji Speedway.

Read Also:

However, the #23 GT-R has struggled for performance away from Suzuka, where NISMO has won both races this year, and also benefitted in last weekend’s outing from not having to run a fuel flow restrictor as the main title contenders had to.

With the weight handicaps halved for Motegi before being removed entirely for Fuji, NISMO boss Yutaka Suzuki admits that the GT-R is unlikely to be able to live with the Toyota GR Supra or the Honda NSX-GT in a straight fight.

“There are two races left, and the car was quick this time, but that was also partly related to the weight handicap,” Suzuki told Motorsport.com. [The hard part] is how to score well when the weight handicap is halved for the next race.

“After all, Toyota and Honda have stronger cars, and we are still lacking in some areas. I honestly think the final race will be tough.

“I think the next race at Motegi is extremely important for us. If we can make a small gap at Motegi, and then it goes well at Fuji... it would be good to win, but honestly right now we don’t have the performance to win the final round.

“We’ll have to make use of strategy to win the championship. That is a big challenge for us.”

Read Also:

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Quintarelli pitted the #23 Nissan on lap 22 of 52 at Suzuka, with the safety car slowing the field and allowing Matsuda to rejoin at the head of the field.

Matsuda was then tasked with defending from the lighter Impul Nissan of Kazuki Hiramine for the remaining laps once the safety car came in.

Suzuki believes that had Matsuda not emerged from the pits in the lead, it’s unlikely he would have been able to pass Hiramine on-track.

“The tyres were in good shape, so we thought about going long, but there’s always the possibility of a safety car, so we were always ready to come in,” said Suzuki.

“And then, by good fortune the monitor showed [the caution-triggering crash for the Saitama Toyopet Supra], and I thought, ‘This is it!’. Within a few seconds I told [Quintarelli] to pit. It was one of those situations where everything worked out well, including the timing.

“If we had been delayed by one or two seconds, we would have been passed by car 12 [the Impul Nissan]. And because we were both very competitive, had car 12 got ahead I think it would have been extremely difficult to repass.

“I think the positions would have been reversed with just a one or two second delay.”

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

#23 MOTUL AUTECH GT-R

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020

Previous article

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Event Suzuka II
Drivers Tsugio Matsuda , Ronnie Quintarelli
Teams Nissan Motorsport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending Today

Adelaide Supercars race axed
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Adelaide Supercars race axed

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

Hidden Valley: Orrcon Racing to honour Bruce Cary
Supercars Supercars / News

Hidden Valley: Orrcon Racing to honour Bruce Cary

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Hazelwood set to stay at BJR for 2021

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Kyle Larson returns to NASCAR with Hendrick in #5 car

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Analysis

Is Kyle Busch's win enough to keep the No. 18 team together?

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Binder "too narrow-minded" in Miller Teruel GP crash

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Spa reveals €80m revamp as gravel traps return

Latest news

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020

Super GT's Malaysia, Thailand races in doubt for 2021
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Super GT's Malaysia, Thailand races in doubt for 2021

Honda's Fukuzumi slams "dangerous" Hiramine tactics
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Honda's Fukuzumi slams "dangerous" Hiramine tactics

Trending

1
Supercars

Adelaide Supercars race axed

1h
2
Formula 1

Why McLaren deems its £200m gamble a necessary strategy

3
Supercars

Supercars taking "conservative" approach to 2021 calendar

4
Supercars

Supercars unveils 'hybrid ready' Gen3 Camaro, Mustang

5
Supercars

Bathurst looming as 2021 Supercars season opener

Latest news

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win
SGT

Nissan downplays title chances despite shock Suzuka win

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020
SGT

Cassidy set to miss final two Super GT races of 2020

Super GT's Malaysia, Thailand races in doubt for 2021
SGT

Super GT's Malaysia, Thailand races in doubt for 2021

Honda's Fukuzumi slams "dangerous" Hiramine tactics
SGT

Honda's Fukuzumi slams "dangerous" Hiramine tactics

Impul Nissan had "last chance" for 2020 win at Suzuka
SGT

Impul Nissan had "last chance" for 2020 win at Suzuka

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.