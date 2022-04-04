SUPER GT reveals 42-car entry list for Okayama opener

All 43 cars that featured on the full-season entry list unveiled back in February will appear for the curtain-raiser on April 16-17 with the exception of the #244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra in the GT300 class.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, Max Racing is sitting out the opener following the death of team owner Tsuyoshi Oono last month, sidelining drivers Atsushi Miyake and Kimiya Sato.

However, the team has since announced that it is planning to return from May's second round at Fuji Speedway onwards.

There are no surprises on the GT500 portion of the entry list for Okayama, with all 15 cars that participated in both pre-season tests last month set to be on the grid with unchanged driver line-ups.

GT500 entry list:

Manufacturer Team Tyre No. Drivers Nissan Z GT500 NDDP Racing Michelin 3 Katsumasa Chiyo Mitsunori Takaboshi Team Impul Bridgestone 12 Bertrand Baguette Kazuki Hiramine NISMO Michelin 23 Ronnie Quintarelli Tsugio Matsuda Kondo Racing Yokohama 24 Kohei Hirate Daiki Sasaki Toyota GR Supra Rookie Racing Bridgestone 14 Kazuya Oshima Kenta Yamashita Racing Project Bandoh Yokohama 19 Yuji Kunimoto Sena Sakaguchi TOM’S

Bridgestone 36 Giuliano Alesi Sho Tsuboi 37 Ritomo Miyata Sacha Fenestraz Cerumo Bridgestone 38 Hiroaki Ishiura Yuji Tachikawa SARD Bridgestone 39 Yuhi Sekiguchi Yuichi Nakayama Honda NSX-GT (Type S) ARTA Bridgestone 8 Tomoki Nojiri Nirei Fukuzumi Team Mugen Dunlop 16 Toshiki Oyu Ukyo Sasahara Real Racing Bridgestone 17 Koudai Tsukakoshi Nobuharu Matsushita Nakajima Racing Dunlop 64 Takuya Izawa Hiroki Otsu Team Kunimitsu Bridgestone 100 Naoki Yamamoto Tadasuke Makino

In the GT300 class, which is reduced to 27 cars in the absence of the Max Racing team, there are some additions and changes to the driver line-ups compared to the official pre-season tests.

Team Mach has announced that its Toyota 86 MC, one of only two so-called 'Mother Chassis' cars in the field, will be driven full-time this season by Reiji Hiraki and rookie Yusuke Tomibayashi.

Esports champion Tomibayashi came out on top in a three-way driver evaluation test at Okayama over fellow Super Taikyu racers Masaya Kono and Kazuya Oshima (not to be confused with the Toyota factory driver), and drove the #5 Toyota single-handedly in the more recent Fuji test.

#5 Machsyaken Air Buster MC86 Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Elsewhere, as reported by Motorsport.com, Pacific CarGuy Racing gets an all-pro line-up of Kei Cozzolino and Naoki Yokomizo for the Okayama opener, with gentleman racer Takeshi Kimura instead taking part in the clashing European Le Mans Series curtain-raiser at Paul Ricard.

Yokomizo substituted for Kimura on two occasions last year and was also present alongside Cozzolino and Kimura for the Fuji pre-season test at the wheel of the team's Ferrari 488 GT3 Evo.

BMW Team Studie meanwhile has Augusto Farfus provisionally listed alongside Seiji Ara, but like Kimura, Farfus is expected to participate in the ELMS opener that weekend instead.

Should the Brazilian not race as expected, the team's third driver Tsubasa Kondo, who partnered Ara for both official pre-season tests, would take Farfus's place aboard the #7 BMW M4 GT3.

Yuki Tanaka has meanwhile been finalised as Taiyou Ida (previously known as Taiyou Iida)'s teammate for the new campaign aboard the #48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3.

The Gainer squad, which suffered chassis damage to its #10 GT-R in a crash at the Fuji pre-season test, is set to be on the grid at Okayama with regular pairing Ryuichiro Tomita and newcomer Riki Okusa.

UPDATE: An entry list for the ELMS race at Paul Ricard released on Tuesday did not feature Farfus with his BHK Motorsport LMP2 team - clearing the way for the Brazilian to take part at Okayama after all.

GT300 class entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Inging Toyota GR86 GT B Hiroki Katoh Yuui Tsutsumi 4 Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Y Reiji Hiraki Yusuke Tomibayashi 6 Motoyama Racing Audi R8 LMS GT3 Y Satoshi Motoyama Yoshiaki Katayama 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 M Seiji Ara Augusto Farfus 9 Pacific CarGuy Racing Ferrari 488 GT3 Y Kei Cozzolino Naoki Yokomizo 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Ryuichiro Tomita Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Hironobu Yasuda Keishi Ishikawa 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Y Takashi Kobayashi Kakunoshin Ota 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT D Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Y Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai 25 Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Y Takamitsu Matsui Seita Nonaka 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Y Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido 31 apr Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport B Yuhki Nakayama Koki Saga 34 Busou Drago Corse Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 D Masataka Yanagida Yuji Ide 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Taiyou Ida Yuki Tanaka 50 Arnage Racing Toyota 86 MC Y Masaki Kano Ryohei Sakaguchi 52 Saitama Toyopet GB Toyota GR Supra GT300 B Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 55 ARTA Honda NSX GT3 B Hideki Mutoh Iori Kimura 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Kiyoto Fujinami JP de Oliveira 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 D Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 Subaru/R&D Sport Subaru BRZ D Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 B Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Y Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 D Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Y Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka