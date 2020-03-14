Top events
Previous
Super GT / Okayama Testing / Testing report

Honda tops opening day of Super GT testing at Okayama

shares
comments
Honda tops opening day of Super GT testing at Okayama
By:
Mar 14, 2020, 9:21 AM

Honda set the pace on the opening day of Super GT pre-season testing at the Okayama Circuit, with Bertrand Baguette setting the quickest time in the Real Racing NSX-GT.

While the two-day test began as scheduled on Saturday despite the coronavirus pandemic, no spectators were allowed entry to the former Pacific Grand Prix venue, and all team members had to undergo medical tests before being given access to the paddock.

The track running itself was affected by multiple rain showers, but the sky cleared sufficiently for slick tyres by the end of both the morning and the afternoon session.

In the first session, new Impul Nissan recruit Kazuki Hiramine took advantage of increasingly favourable track conditions to move atop the timesheets with 1m19.658s, improving on his own wet tyre benchmark of 1m24.658s.

That time remained quickest until about seven minutes were left in the session, when Tomoki Nojiri lapped the circuit in 1m19.202s in his ARTA Honda to seize the top spot.

Soon after, the Real Racing Honda of Bertrand Baguette also broke the 1m20s barrier, the Belgian’s time of 1m19.638s slotting him between Nojiri and Hiramine in second.

Rain returned during the lunch break, leading to more wet running, before the track dried again for the final hour of Day 1.

With 40 minutes remaining on the clock, reigning Japanese F3 champion Sacha Fenestraz ended Nojiri’s reign at the top, going quickest with a 1m18.950s in his #36 TOM’S Toyota.

However, Fenestraz was soon usurped by the NISMO-entered Nissan of Ronnie Quintarelli, before 2018 GT500 champion Naoki Yamamoto posted a time of 1m18.289s to go faster than both.

For a while it appeared that Yamamoto will end the day with the quickest time, but an extended 15-min GT500-only run allowed Baguette to move the benchmark further with 1m17.850s.

Nojiri's teammate Nirei Fukuzumi also made a last-minute improvement after taking over the ARTA Honda, but fell short of Baguette’s time by three tenths and ended up second, while Fenestraz finished third with his own late flyer.

Yamamoto was left fourth in the final order, while Oshima was fifth in the #14 Cerumo Toyota. The sister Cerumo car of Yuji Tachikawa was next up in sixth, while Heikki Kovalainen was seventh in the SARD Toyota.

Kovalainen’s former teammate Kohei Hirate led the Nissan field with the eight-quickest time of the day, a 1m18.583s, 0.712s down on Baguette’s chart-topping lap.

Hiramine eventually ended up eighth for Impul, while the top 10 was completed by the Nissan of Quintarelli.

Reigning Super Formula champion Nick Cassidy was just over a second off the pace in 11th position in the #37 TOM’S Toyota.

Apart from the usual 15 GT500 cars, Nissan also ran a Yokohama-shod GT-R for testing purposes, but it only completed 16 laps all day, with its quickest lap being a 1m20.311s.

The GT300 field was led by the  #21 Hitotsyama Audi of Shintaro Kawabata and factory Audi driver Christopher Mies.

The track running on Saturday was disrupted by several times, with Inging’s new Toyota 86 MC for GT300 class responsible for three red flags alone.

GT500 results:

Pos # Driver Car Time
1 17

Bertrand Baguette

Koudai Tsukakoshi

 Honda 1m17.850s
2 8

Tomoki Nojiri

Nirei Fukuzumi

 Honda 1m18.147s
3 36

Sacha Fenestraz

Kazuki Nakajima

 Toyota 1m18.236s
4 100

Naoki Yamamoto

Tadasuke Makino

 Honda 1m18.289s
5 14

Kazuya Oshima

Sho Tsuboi

 Toyota 1m18.466s
6 38

Hiroaki Ishiura

Yuji Tachikawa

 Toyota 1m18.485s
7 39

Heikki Kovalainen

Yuji Tachikawa

 Toyota 1m18.562s
8 3

Kohei Hirate

Katsumasa Chiyo

 Nissan 1m18.583s
9 12

Kazuki Hiramine

Daiki Sasaki

 Nissan 1m18.644s
10 23

Ronnie Quintarelli

Tsugio Matsuda

 Nissan 1m18.694s
11 37

Nick Cassidy

Ryo Hirakawa

 Toyota 1m18.939s
12 19

Yuji Kunimoto

Ritomo Miyata

 Toyota 1m19.135s
13 16

Ukyo Sasahara

Hideki Mutoh

 Honda 1m19.379s
14 24

Jann Mardenborough

Mitsunori Takaboshi

 Nissan 1m19.588s
15 64

Takuya Izawa

Hiroki Otsu

 Honda 1m19.786s
16 230

-

 Nissan (test car) 1m20.311s

 

