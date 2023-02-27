Pacific, which has run Ferrari machinery in conjunction with CarGuy in SUPER GT's GT300 class for the past two seasons (pictured above), appeared on the full-season entry list released by the Japanese championship last week, but with its car model and drivers yet to be announced.

Now the squad has announced that it will run a Yokohama-shod Mercedes this season, effectively confirming that Ferrari will be absent from the SUPER GT grid for the first time since 2020.

Motoki Jinno continues to serve as team boss, while maintenance is handled by Gifu Prefecture-based Nakanihon Automotive College.

SUPER GT veteran Ryohei Sakaguchi spearheads the driver line-up for the #9 car, moving across from Arnage Racing. He previously drove for Pacific in 2015-16, when it ran McLaren and then Porsche machinery.

Sakaguchi is joined by Chinese racer Liang Jiatong, who has experience in categories such as International GT Open and Lamborghini Super Trofeo.

Shintaro Kawabata, who previously drove for the Hitotsuyama Audi squad, will serve as third driver.

Elsewhere, R'Qs Motor Sports has announced its plans for the 2023 season. Veteran duo Hisashi Wada and Masaki Jyonai continue together in the team's Arnage-run Mercedes, joined by new third driver Masaki Kano.

Kano shared the Arnage Toyota 86 Mother Chassis entry with Sakaguchi for the majority of last season.

An entry list for next month's official pre-season test at Okayama also has gentleman drivers Taiyo Ida and Yuki Tanaka listed as the line-up for Nissan squad NILZZ Racing, which had yet to announce its drivers.

Team LeMans meanwhile has ex-Super Formula Lights racer Seiya Jin listed as a third driver for the test alongside its regular pairing of Roberto Merhi and Yoshiaki Katayama aboard its Audi R8 LMS GT3.

All 42 cars entered for the season are set to take part in the test on March 11-12.

SUPER GT Okayama test GT300 entry list:

No. Team Car Tyre Drivers 2 Muta Racing Inging Toyota GR86 GT Bridgestone Yuui Tsutsumi Hibiki Taira 4 Goodsmile Racing & Team Ukyo Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Nobuteru Taniguchi Tatsuya Kataoka 5 Team Mach Toyota 86 MC Yokohama Yusuke Tomibayashi Takamitsu Matsui 6 Team LeMans Audi R8 LMS GT3 Yokohama Roberto Merhi Yoshiaki Katayama Seiya Jin 7 BMW Team Studie BMW M4 GT3 Michelin Seiji Ara Bruno Spengler 9 Pacific Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Ryohei Sakaguchi Liang Jiatong Shintaro Kawabata 10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Hironobu Yasuda Riki Okusa 11 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Dunlop Ryuichiro Tomita Keishi Ishikawa Yusuke Shiotsu 18 Team UpGarage Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kobayashi Shun Koide 20 Shade Racing Toyota GR86 GT Dunlop Katsuyuki Hiranaka Eijiro Shimizu Shinnosuke Yamada 22 R'Qs Motor Sports Mercedes-AMG GT3 Yokohama Hisashi Wada Masaki Jyonai Masaki Kano 25 Hoppy Team Tsuchiya Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Togo Suganami Seita Nonaka 27 Yogibo Racing Honda NSX GT3 Yokohama Reimei Ito Yugo Iwasawa 30 apr Toyota GR86 GT Yokohama Hiroaki Nagai Manabu Orido Ryo Ogawa 31 apr Lexus LC500h GT Bridgestone Koki Saga Kazuto Kotaka Yuki Nemoto 48 NILZZ Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Taiyo Ida Yuki Tanaka Yusaku Shibata 50 Anest Iwata Racing with Arnage Lexus RC F GT3 Yokohama Igor Fraga Yuga Furutani Miki Koyama 52 Saitama Toyopet Green Brave Toyota GR Supra GT300 Bridgestone Hiroki Yoshida Kohta Kawaai 56 Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama JP de Oliveira Teppei Natori 60 LM Corsa Toyota GR Supra GT300 Dunlop Hiroki Yoshimoto Shunsuke Kohno 61 R&D Sport Subaru BRZ Dunlop Takuto Iguchi Hideki Yamauchi 65 K2 R&D LEON Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Bridgestone Naoya Gamou Takuro Shinohara 87 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Kosuke Matsuura Natsu Sakaguchi 88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Yokohama Takashi Kogure Yuya Motojima 96 K-tunes Racing Lexus RC F GT3 Dunlop Morio Nitta Shinichi Takagi 244 Max Racing Toyota GR Supra GT300 Yokohama Kimiya Sato Atsushi Miyake 360 Tomei Sports Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 Yokohama Takayuki Aoki Atsushi Tanaka Takuya Otaki