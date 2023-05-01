Subscribe
Previous / Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Super GT / Fuji Preview

SUPER GT preview show: Baguette looks ahead to Fuji 450km

Motorsport.tv looks ahead to this week's traditional Golden Week SUPER GT race at Fuji with the help of reigning GT500 champion and Nissan driver Bertrand Baguette.

The 2023 season kicked off last month at Okayama with one of the craziest races in recent memory, featuring constantly changing conditions and no fewer than three red flags amid the chaos.

Baguette was in the thick of the action as he and Impul team-mate Kazuki Hiramine emerged from the chaos with valuable points for sixth place, and the Belgian joined lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to unpick all the talking points from a chaotic opening encounter.

 

The trio also discussed what to expect from this week's second round of the season at Fuji, while Baguette also answered several questions submitted by fans, sharing his insights into what it's like to race in SUPER GT and the challenges faced by drivers in Japan's top racing series.

For more information on this week's Fuji race, including how to watch live with Motorsport.tvclick here.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Fuji 450km SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list

Latest news

Russell admits he "made a mess" of Baku F1 restart

Russell admits he "made a mess" of Baku F1 restart

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Russell admits he "made a mess" of Baku F1 restart Russell admits he "made a mess" of Baku F1 restart

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

DTM DTM

Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash Auer returns to cockpit for first time since Daytona crash

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push Vasseur: Miami GP the start of Ferrari F1 upgrade push

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

SGT Super GT
Fuji

What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic What to expect from SUPER GT’s Fuji Golden Week classic

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe