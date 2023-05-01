SUPER GT preview show: Baguette looks ahead to Fuji 450km

The 2023 season kicked off last month at Okayama with one of the craziest races in recent memory, featuring constantly changing conditions and no fewer than three red flags amid the chaos.

Baguette was in the thick of the action as he and Impul team-mate Kazuki Hiramine emerged from the chaos with valuable points for sixth place, and the Belgian joined lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to unpick all the talking points from a chaotic opening encounter.

The trio also discussed what to expect from this week's second round of the season at Fuji, while Baguette also answered several questions submitted by fans, sharing his insights into what it's like to race in SUPER GT and the challenges faced by drivers in Japan's top racing series.

For more information on this week's Fuji race, including how to watch live with Motorsport.tv, click here.