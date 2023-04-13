SUPER GT preview show: All the big talking points of 2023
With the start of another exciting SUPER GT season almost upon us, Motorsport.tv previews all the major talking points of what promises to be a thrilling 2023 campaign.
Over the past two seasons, Motorsport.tv has been privileged to bring you live coverage of every qualifying session and every race of Japan's premier sportscar racing series, which boasts the fastest GT cars in the world in the top GT500 class, as well as the ultra-diverse and closely-fought GT300 category.
Ahead of the 2023 season, which kicks off this weekend at Okayama, lead commentator Jake Sanson was joined by guests Jamie Klein and Jens Sobotta to discuss just what to expect when the lights turn green on Sunday.
In the show, they discuss the following topics:
- How the introduction of carbon-neutral fuel, more 450km races and fewer tyres will impact the racing
- Whether Nissan can make it back-to-back titles in the GT500 class
- How Honda's new ARTA 'superteam' will fare with two cars
- Whether Toyota can mount a recovery after a difficult end to 2022
- Who are the favourites in the ultra-competitive GT300 class
- And why defending champion Kiyoto Fujinami is missing from the grid...
For more information on this weekend's season opener, including how to watch live with Motorsport.tv, click here.
Okayama SUPER GT – schedule, how to watch, entry list
Can Honda give the NSX-GT a winning SUPER GT farewell?
