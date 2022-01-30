R'Qs Mercedes to make SUPER GT return after terminal crash

The future of the GT300 squad was thrown into doubt when the #22 Mercedes shared by veteran pair Hisashi Wada and Masaki Jyonai was involved in a major incident in last year's sixth round at Autopolis.

With the car written off in the incident, the pair were forced to miss the final two rounds of the season at Motegi and Fuji Speedway.

But now R'Qs has been able to source a fresh Mercedes chassis from partner team Arnage Racing, with both Wada and Jyonai giving it a shakedown during a track day at Suzuka on Saturday.

Wada and Jyonai, who both turn 60 later this year, will go into their 12th consecutive season as teammates, extending their record as the longest-standing partnership on the SUPER GT grid. Yokohama will remain as tyre supplier.

Mie Prefecture-based concern Arnage ran a Mercedes under its own banner in 2021, but has yet to announce its 2022 plans.

Last year, two-time GT500 champion Masataka Yanagida was recruited to join gentleman racer Masaki Kano, but the pair failed to score points, taking a best finish of 14th at Autopolis.

Wada and Jyonai managed only one top-20 finish last year, which came in the Okayama season opener.

If Arnage continues to campaign a AMG GT3, Mercedes would maintain a four-car presence in SUPER GT, with Goodsmile Racing and LEON Racing have both already confirmed their 2022 plans.