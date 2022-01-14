Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets MC Shop Watch Shop Jobs
Previous / NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry Next / Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022
Super GT News

Subaru confirms SUPER GT title defence plans

By:
, News Editor

Subaru has confirmed an unchanged driver line-up aboard its works BRZ for the 2022 SUPER GT season, as it seeks to defend its GT300 crown.

Subaru confirms SUPER GT title defence plans

The second-generation R&D Sport-built BRZ ended up taking the GT300 title at the first time of asking, giving Subaru its first SUPER GT championship success after more than two decades of trying.

Now the marque has confirmed that the #61 car will be back on the grid in 2022 with an unchanged driver line-up of Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi, who go into their eighth season as teammates. Masahiro Ozawa continues in the general manager role for a second season.

Subaru has also announced plans to return to the Nurburgring 24 Hours for the first time in three years, having had to skip the 2020 and '21 editions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

 

The team will once again enter the SP3T class with a WRX STI, and is targeting an improvement on its best-ever outright finish, 18th, that it scored in 2019.

Driving duties will be shared by Kota Sasaki, Carlo van Dam, Tim Schrick and Marcel Lassee, with Iguchi and Yamauchi unavailable due to a SUPER GT clash.

New colours for Goodsmile Racing

Elsewhere at the Tokyo Auto Salon, Goodsmile Racing has revealed an all-new livery for the Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo it will campaign in SUPER GT this year.

The new design retains the popular 'Hatsune Miku' character that has graced Goodsmile's cars for some years, but introduces a new predominantly lime green scheme to replace the previous white with pink highlights.

#4 Goodsmile Racing Hatsune Miku AMG 2022 livery

#4 Goodsmile Racing Hatsune Miku AMG 2022 livery

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

Veteran duo Nobuteru Taniguchi and Tetsuya Kataoka continue as drivers as the team searches for a fourth GT300 title.

shares
comments
NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry
Previous article

NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry
Next article

Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022

Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022
Load comments
Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022
Super GT

Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022

Toyota signals GT3 intentions with GR GT3 Concept launch
GT

Toyota signals GT3 intentions with GR GT3 Concept launch

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark Prime
Super Formula

The 'skipped' Honda protege determined to make his mark

Latest news

Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022
Super GT Super GT

Apr reveals Toyota GR86 GT300 car for SUPER GT 2022

Subaru confirms SUPER GT title defence plans
Super GT Super GT

Subaru confirms SUPER GT title defence plans

NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry
Super GT Super GT

NISMO set to take over B-Max Nissan SUPER GT entry

Opinion: The driver Nissan should target for its long-term future
Super GT Super GT

Opinion: The driver Nissan should target for its long-term future

Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.