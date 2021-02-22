Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
00 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Practice 1 in
19 Hours
:
42 Minutes
:
50 Seconds
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
28 Mar
FP1 in
27 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
48 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America Next / Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

By:

Subaru has officially revealed the next-generation BRZ with which it will tackle the GT300 class of this year's SUPER GT season.

shares
comments
Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

The Japanese manufacturer teased images of the new JAF GT300 challenger, which is based upon the new BRZ road car slated for launch later this year, late last year.

Now Subaru has announced its motorsport plans for 2021, with the R&D Sport-run squad once again aiming to score the marque's first GT300 title in over two decades of trying.

The new car replaces the previous-generation BRZ that had been in service since 2012, making it the oldest base model on the GT300 grid.

Read Also:

As well as a new car, there has been a change in the Subaru team structure, with Makoto Shibuya stepping down as team manager in favour of Masahiro Ozawa.

However, the marque is sticking with an unchanged driver line-up of Takuto Iguchi and Hideki Yamauchi for a seventh season in succession, as revealed by last week's 2021 entry list, while Dunlop remains the team's tyre supplier.

The new BRZ will be one of six cars built to JAF GT300 rules on the grid this year, albeit once again the only non-Toyota, taking on both the GR Supra GT300 and Prius PHV GR Sports.

No fewer than 21 FIA GT3 machines and a pair of 'Mother Chassis' cars constructed around a standard Dome chassis make up the 29-strong contingent in the GT300 ranks.

Subaru also announced that it will not participate in the Nurburgring 24 Hours this year, joining the factory Lexus team on the sidelines.

The Kondo Racing Nissan squad is weighing up whether to attempt a return to the German endurance classic with its GT-R NISMO GT3 after skipping last year's race due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read Also:

#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT

#61 SUBARU BRZ R&D SPORT

Photo by: Subaru

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Previous article

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Next article

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Drivers Takuto Iguchi , Hideki Yamauchi
Teams R&D Sport
Author Jamie Klein

Trending

1
Supercars

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

2
IndyCar

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

13h
3
NASCAR Cup

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

4
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

1h
5
Formula 1

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Latest news
Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Feb 24, 2021
Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Feb 24, 2021
Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger
SGT

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

Feb 22, 2021
Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America
SGT

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Feb 21, 2021
Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation
SGT

Thailand Super GT team clarifies Alesi situation

Feb 19, 2021
Latest videos
SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT
Nov 24, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT
Nov 23, 2019

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Jamie Klein More from
Jamie Klein
American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive
Super Formula / Breaking news

American teenager Baltas set for Super Formula drive

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub
WEC / Breaking news

Laurent scrambling for seat after late Alpine snub

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC Prime
WEC / Analysis

The GTE dilemma that IMSA has created for the WEC

More from
Takuto Iguchi
The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory
Super GT / Interview

The fourth manufacturer gunning for Super GT title glory

Tsukakoshi and Sasaki take Fuji poles Fuji II
Super GT / Qualifying report

Tsukakoshi and Sasaki take Fuji poles

Super GT Round Three: GT-Rs sweep the podium!
Super GT / Race report

Super GT Round Three: GT-Rs sweep the podium!

Trending Today

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more
Supercars Supercars / Preview

2021 Mount Panorama 500 – Start time, how to watch, channel & more

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson
IndyCar IndyCar / Special feature

The best IndyCar colorschemes from McLaren and Schmidt Peterson

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

A look at Jeff Gordon's new 3M and AARP paint schemes - photos

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes overcame latest F1 rules threat

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Formula 1 posts record $386m loss for 2020 season

Latest news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Alesi joins Super GT test as Sakaguchi replaces Fenestraz

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal
S-Tk Super Taikyu / Breaking news

Parsons targets Super GT return alongside Mercedes deal

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger
SGT Super GT / Breaking news

Subaru officially uncovers new BRZ Super GT challenger

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America
SGT Super GT / Nostalgia

Remembering Super GT's one-off foray into America

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.