Previous / Kovalainen explains SARD's first-to-last qualifying drop
Super GT / Sugo Race report

Sugo SUPER GT: Impul Nissan scores first win in five years

By:

The Impul Nissan team clinched its first SUPER GT race victory in five years at Sugo after a drivethrough penalty dropped the polesitting ARTA Honda out of contention.

Sugo SUPER GT: Impul Nissan scores first win in five years

ARTA appeared on course for its first victory of the season following an impressive first stint from Tomoki Nojiri, with Nirei Fukuzumi carrying on the good work of his teammate after taking over the wheel of the #8 NSX-GT.

But on lap 45 of 83, the race control handed the Honda outfit a drivethrough penalty for a pitstop infringement, dropping it firmly to the rear of the pack. Kazuki Hiramine was best-placed to take advantage of the situation in the Impul GT-R he shares with Nobuharu Matsushita, securing a second consecutive win for Nissan this season following NISMO’s triumph last time out at Suzuka.

Story of the race

When the fifth round of the season got underway following an extra formation lap, Nojiri led the field cleanly from pole position in the ARTA from the Mugen Honda driven by Toshiki Oyu.

Nojiri wasn’t able to shake off Oyu in the opening lap of the race and even had to take a wide line going into Turn 1 on lap 4 to hold onto the lead.

But having once resisted the early charge from Oyu, Nojiri was able to pull a small gap out front and was never threatened again for the remainder of the stint.

Oyu, meanwhile, fell into the clutches of Matsushita and Bertrand Baguette in the Real Honda, kicking off a battle that would eventually determine the winner of the race.

Baguette appeared to be the quickest of the trio but it took him lap 14 to make a move on Matsushita for third before he could go about chasing Oyu for eventual race win.

But as Baguette tried to make a move around the outside of Oyu into Turn 1, Matsushita returned to contention, retaking third position from the Belgian into Turn 2.

Third position became second when Oyu began to struggle on his Dunlop tyres towards the end of the stint, with Matsushita easing past him at Hi-Point on lap 21 - and Baguette following him on the same tour.

At this point, Nojiri had pulled a lead of over 10 seconds as his rivals squabbled for second, and he handed over the car to Fukuzumi with a comfortable advantage up front.

But the race turned to its head on lap 45 when the ARTA team was handed a drivethrough penalty for not following the correct pitstop procedure, wrecking its hopes of victory for the second time this season.

A long safety car period, triggered by Ritomo Miyata’s Bandoh Toyota catching fire, dealt even more damage, dropping it to the back of the grid.

So when the race resumed on lap 55, Hiramine led the field in the Impul Nissan after taking over from Matsushita, with Koudai Tsukakoshi holding second in the Real Racing Honda previously driven by Baguette.

Traffic from the GT300 field could have played spoilsport for Impul, but Hiramine hung on to first position to end a win drought for the celebrated Nissan squad stretching back to Fuji in 2016.

Kunimitsu Honda team finished a surprise second despite running stage two fuel restrictors after an early stop on lap 27 propelled the car from the outside the top 10 to podium contention. 

Tadasuke Makino was able to make little progress in the first stint and slipped back to 13th towards the end of his stint, before handing over the reins of the car to Naoki Yammaoto.

Yamamoto joined the track in fifth and passed the #37 TOM’S of Ryo Hirakawa with relative ease, and then moved up to podium positions when the B-Max/NDDP team was forced to retire its car with a technical problem.

Yamamoto later caught Tsukakoshi napping at the FCY restart - caused by a stranded Rookie Racing Toyota at Turn 1 - pulling off the move to secure second and strengthen the chances of defending his title.

Fourth place went to the #36 TOM’S Toyota shared by Sho Tsuboi and Yuhi Sekiguchi after the former passed the SARD Toyota of Heikki Kovalainen and Yuichi Nakayama late in the race.

Mitsunori Takaboshi and Daiki Sasaki finished sixth for Kondo Nissan, while NISMO duo Ronnie Quintarelli and Tsugoi Matsuda were classified seventh after having to serve a five-second stop/go penalty for exceeding the maximum permitted engine changes during the season.

Takuya Izawa and Hiroki Otsu finished eighth in the Nakajima Honda, while Oyu eventually ended up down in ninth in the Mugen car he shares with Ukyo Sasahara.

The ARTA squad had to make several trips to the pits, ostensibly due to serving its drivethrough penalty during the safety car period, and finished a lap down in 10th.

 

 

Kovalainen explains SARD's first-to-last qualifying drop

Kovalainen explains SARD's first-to-last qualifying drop
