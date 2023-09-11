Subscribe
SUPER GT preview show: Why Quintarelli is pumped up for Sugo

As we enter the critical phase of this year's SUPER GT season, four-time GT500 champion Ronnie Quintarelli joins Motorsport.tv to preview this weekend's much-anticipated Sugo round.

With three races left on the 2023 calendar, the battle for title honours is really hotting up with the respective leading crews from Nissan, Toyota and Honda all occupy the top three spots in the drivers' standings.

That follows an action-packed Suzuka race in which Honda finally broke its victory duck, and NISMO duo Quintarelli and Tsugio Matsuda were stripped of second place due to a technical infraction.

 

Quintarelli joins lead commentator Jake Sanson and expert analyst Jamie Klein to reflect on an encouraging but ultimately frustrating race at Suzuka, the scene of Matsuda's huge crash earlier in the season, and look ahead to what will be a pivotal race for the title battle at Sugo.

The Italian veteran also reflects on his 20-year plus career in Japanese racing and what keeps him motivated to race at the top level into his 40s, while the trio also look back at the headlines since the previous show.

