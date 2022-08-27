Tickets Subscribe
Tsuchiya Supra upgraded during Suzuka testing crash rebuild
Super GT / Suzuka II Qualifying report

Suzuka SUPER GT: Quintarelli scores vital pole for Nissan

Nissan driver Ronnie Quintarelli scored a crucial pole for he and NISMO teammate Tsugio Matsuda's SUPER GT's title hopes for this weekend's fifth round at Suzuka.

Jamie Klein
By:
, News Editor

At the wheel of the Michelin-shod #23 Nissan Z, Quintarelli scored he and Matsuda's first pole since the 2019 Fuji round, and also becoming the first non-Toyota polesitter of the 2022 season.

The Italian took the top spot with a best time of 1m45.169s at the end of the Q2 pole shootout to beat the #17 Real Racing Honda NSX-GT of Nobuharu Matsushita by 0.180 seconds.

  • Stream every qualifying session and race of the 2022 SUPER GT season only on Motorsport.tv.

Honda had topped Q1 courtesy of the Dunlop-equipped Mugen car of Toshiki Oyu, but teammate Ukyo Sasahara couldn't quite match Oyu's pace in Q2 and ended up third-fastest on a 1m45.442s.

The Racing Project Bandoh Toyota GR Supra that had been on pole for the last three races was only fourth this time around in the hands of Yuji Kunimoto, followed by the Cerumo Toyota of Yuji Tachikawa.

Kohei Hirate was sixth in the Kondo Nissan Z, while the Q2 order was completed by the SARD Toyota of Yuichi Nakayama and Tadasuke Makino aboard the Team Kunimitsu Honda.

None of the three cars carrying stage one fuel flow restrictors made it out of the opening phase of qualifying.

Katsumasa Chiyo came closest to doing so in the #3 NDDP Racing Nissan that won at Suzuka in May, but had to settle for ninth, Ritomo Miyata was 11th aboard the points-leading #37 TOM'S Toyota and Kenta Yamashita ended up down in 14th place in his Rookie Racing Supra.

GT300: Gainer on top, Subaru struggles

Pole in the GT300 class went to the #10 Gainer Nissan GT-R NISMO GT3 of Ryuchiro Tomita, Riki Okusa and Yusuke Shiotsu.

Okusa had taken pole for SUPER GT's previous visit to Suzuka in May, only to fail post-qualifying technical inspection, and the rookie was the man to beat again this time around, posting a 1m56.995s to outpace the Max Racing Toyota GR Supra of Atsushi Miyake by 0.054s.

Takashi Kogure was third-fastest at the wheel of the #88 JLOC Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, followed by the championship-leading Kondo Racing Nissan GT-R of Kiyoto Fujinami - despite carrying 100kg of success ballast and Tatsuya Kataoka in the Goodsmile Racing Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo.

The championship-leading Subaru, carrying 88kg of ballast after its Fuji win, dropped out of Q1 in the hands of Takuto Iguchi and will start down in 22nd place, one place ahead of the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3.

GT500 qualifying results:

Pos.

No.

Car

Drivers

Team

Tyre

Time

1

23

Nissan

Japan Tsugio Matsuda

Italy Ronnie Quintarelli

NISMO

M

 1'45.169

2

17

Honda

Japan Nobuharu Matsushita

Japan Koudai Tsukakoshi

Real Racing

B

 1'45.349

3

16

Honda

Japan Toshiki Oyu

Japan Ukyo Sasahara

Mugen

D

 1'45.442

4

19

 Toyota

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Sena Sakaguchi

Racing Project Bandoh

Y

 1'45.582

5

38

Toyota

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

Cerumo

B

 1'45.674

6

24

Nissan

Japan Kohei Hirate

Japan Daiki Sasaki

Kondo Racing

Y

 1'45.811

7

39

Toyota

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

SARD

B

 1'45.893

8

100

Honda

Japan Naoki Yamamoto

Japan Tadasuke Makino

Kunimitsu

B

 1'46.118

9

3

Nissan

Japan Katsumasa Chiyo

Japan Mitsunori Takaboshi

NDDP Racing

M

 1'46.008 (Q1)

10

8

Honda

Japan Nirei Fukuzumi

Japan Tomoki Nojiri

ARTA

B

 1'46.025

11

37

Toyota

France Sacha Fenestraz

Japan Ritomo Miyata

TOM'S

B

 1'46.055

12

36

Nissan

France Giuliano Alesi

Japan Sho Tsuboi

TOM'S

B

 1'46.103

13

64

Honda

Japan Takuya Izawa

Japan Hiroki Otsu

Nakajima Racing

D

 1'46.154

14

14

Toyota

Japan Kenta Yamashita

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Rookie Racing

B

 1'46.211

15

12

Nissan

Belgium Bertrand Baguette

Japan Kazuki Hiramine

Impul

B

 1'46.260
