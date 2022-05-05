Takaboshi released from hospital after huge Fuji crash

Takaboshi suffered a massive impact with the barriers on the start/finish straight on lap 59 of 100 during the 450km race while battling with the leading SARD Toyota of Yuhi Sekiguchi.

He was able to exit his wrecked NDDP Nissan Z unaided and was fortunate to escape injury upon initial checks at the medical centre, but was nonetheless taken to hospital as a precaution.

On Thursday, Nissan announced that Takaboshi had been given the all-clear by doctors and had been able to leave hospital.

Takaboshi's crash came after he swerved violently in avoidance of the slow-moving Arnage Racing GT300 car, whose slipstream Sekiguchi was trying to make use of until the last possible moment.

The impact left the guardrail damaged and forced the race to be suspended for a second time.

SARD boss Juichi Wakisaka subsequently admitted that Sekiguchi could have done more to prevent the incident, an opinion echoed by drivers and up and down the paddock.

Although Sekiguchi took the chequered flag in first under the safety car, he and teammate Yuichi Nakayama were stripped of the win for an unrelated penalty.

Read Also: Drivers question Fuji restart decision after Takaboshi crash

This was awarded for Sekiguchi touching the front-left corner of his car during the second red flag period, a breach of the rules that disallow any work to be undertaken on the car during a stoppage.

ARTA Honda pair Tomoki Nojiri and Nirei Fukuzumi inherited the win despite having finished third on the road, with the second-placed TOM'S Toyota also being penalised for a collision.