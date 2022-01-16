New Toyota GR86 SUPER GT car produces "amazing" downforce

Unveiled on Friday at the Tokyo Auto Salon, the GR86 becomes the latest model to be built to SUPER GT’s own GT300 (formerly JAF GT300) regulations, joining the likes of the Toyota Prius PHV GR Sport, Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR Supra.

At least two examples will be on this year’s grid, with apr committed to running one GR86 alongside its hybrid-powered Prius, and new-for-2022 team Shade Racing also adopting the car for its step up from Super Taikyu.

The GR86 is the third GT300-rules car built by apr in recent seasons following the front-engined version of the Prius introduced in 2019 and the GR Supra that debuted in 2020 and was run by three teams – Saitama Toyopet, LM Corsa and Max Racing – last year.

Apr team boss and founder Hiroto Kaneso said upon the launch of the GR86 that his firm had “put 10 times more effort into making this car than we’ve ever done before”, with the aim of creating a car that takes advantage of the road-going model’s characteristics.

The street version of the second-generation 86 was launched last year, and shares a platform with the Subaru BRZ that won last year’s GT300 title.

“When you design a GT car, you often design it in a so-called jackknife position, leaning forward, but the GR86 is a production-based car with good aerodynamics,” explained Kaneso.

“In other words, its ability to cut through the air is very high, so our philosophy was to make the best use of the strengths of the base car.

“It’s clear just by looking at it from the front, but it really looks like a GR86. It’s a car you can think of as being well-suited for SUPER GT as it is. That's our strong point and the beauty of the 86.

“I've designed a lot of cars in the past, but when it comes to the downforce on the underside and the air hitting the rear wing, I honestly think the 86 is amazing."

The new GR86 is powered by the same 4.5-litre Toyota V8 engine found in the apr-built Prius, GR Supra and the Lexus RC F GT3.

While only apr and Shade Racing have confirmed their participation with the car so far, Kaneso told Motorsport.com last year that up to three 86s could be seen on the grid in 2022.