Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
FP1 in
8 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
12 Mar
-
15 Mar
FP1 in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
Tickets
05 Mar
-
08 Mar
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Thailand GP
Tickets
19 Mar
-
22 Mar
Next event in
40 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona 500
08 Feb
-
16 Feb
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona Clash
08 Feb
-
09 Feb
Final Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
13 Mar
-
15 Mar
Next event in
34 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
03 Apr
-
05 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
COTA
Tickets
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
FP1 in
15 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return

shares
comments
Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return
By:
Feb 7, 2020, 4:45 AM

Toyota has revealed the driver roster for its return to SUPER GT in 2020, after taking over from the entry from its luxury arm Lexus.

Like Lexus, Toyota will field six factory-run cars in the GT500 category this year, the most of any manufacturer, albeit with Cerumo entering an additional GR Supra in the wake of last year's title-winning outfit Team LeMans’ departure.

As previously reported by Motorsport.com, both Kazuki Nakajima and Kenta Yamashita will step down from SUPER GT to prioritise their commitments in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the Japanese manufacturer.

Toyota has elected to promote two GT500 rookies in their places, with Sacha Fenestraz directly replacing Nakajima at TOM’S and Ritomo Miyata partnering Yuji Kunimoto at Bandoh.

Both Fenestraz, who won the Japanese F3 title last year, and Miyata graduate to the top class from the GT300 ranks, although the latter did make a one-off GT500 appearance in place of Nakajima at last year’s Fuji 500km race.

As part of the reshuffle, Sho Tsuboi will leave Bandoh to make way for Miyata and join Kazuya Oshima in Cerumo’s second entry for 2020.

Oshima won last year’s GT500 title with Yamashita, but has moved to Cerumo following the exit of Team LeMans from the series.

Team SARD has retained both Formula 1 race winner Heikki Kovalainen and Yuichi Nakayama for 2020, while TOM’S has likewise kept its #37 line-up of Nick Cassidy and Ryo Hirakawa unchanged for a fourth consecutive season.

No changes have been made to Cerumo’s leading car either, with veterans Yuji Tachikawa and Hiroaki Ishiura continuing a partnership which began in 2015.

The 2020 season marks the return of the Toyota brand in GT500 for the first time since 2006, with Lexus having represented it in the category ever since.

The Japanese manufacturer is re-introducing the Supra in GT500, in line with return of the iconic moniker to its road car line-up. The Supra replaces the LC500, which powered Lexus to two titles in three years during its short history in 2017 and '19.

2020 Toyota GT500 line-up:

Team

#

Drivers

TOM’S


 

36

France Sacha Fenestraz

Japan Yuhi Sekiguchi

37

New Zealand Nick Cassidy

Japan Ryo Hirakawa

Racing Project Bandoh

19

Japan Yuji Kunimoto

Japan Ritomo Miyata

SARD

39

Finland Heikki Kovalainen

Japan Yuichi Nakayama

Cerumo

38

Japan Hiroaki Ishiura

Japan Yuji Tachikawa

14

Japan Kazuya Oshima

Japan Sho Tsuboi

Related video

Next article
Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020

Previous article

Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020
Load comments

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

Super GT Next session

Okayama

Okayama

10 Apr - 12 Apr

Trending

1
Formula 1

Tech analysis: What we’ve learned from Haas’s early F1 reveal

2
Supercars

Kelly Racing shelves Nissan Super2 plans

3
TCR Australia

TCR Australia to open 2020 season at Albert Park

4
Super Formula

Cassidy absent from Toyota's Super Formula line-up

1h
5
NASCAR Cup

2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

Latest videos

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights 01:16
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 highlights

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem 01:06
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: late race mayhem

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture 00:25
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race 2: Loic Duval puncture

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start 01:13
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 2 start

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights 01:12
Super GT

SUPER GT x DTM Dream Race: race 1 highlights

Latest news

Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return
SGT

Toyota unveils drivers for top-level Super GT return

Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020
SGT

Super GT tweaks weight handicap rules for 2020

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT
SGT

Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020
SGT

D'station gets Thiim, Michelin tyres for 2020

Yamamoto: Younger teammate presents a challenge
SGT

Yamamoto: Younger teammate presents a challenge

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
16 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.