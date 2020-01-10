Top events
Previous
Super GT / Breaking news

Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo

shares
comments
Toyota reveals Super GT GT300-spec Supra in Tokyo
By:
Jan 10, 2020, 8:14 AM

Toyota took the covers off the SUPER GT GT300-spec Supra at the Tokyo Auto Salon on Friday.

The Supra has been built to JAF-GT300 specification rather than SRO’s GT3 or the series’ own mother chassis rules - the latter having increasingly fallen out of favour with the teams in recent years.

This means that the Supra can be exclusively used in the SUPER GT’s GT300 category, and has already found its first home in the Saitama Toyopet team, which had been running the Toyota Mark X MC machine until last year.

Saitama Toyopet will field a single Supra in 2020 after shaking down the car at Fuji Speedway in December.

It has retained 36-year-old Hiroki Yoshida for a second season, but Shigekazu Wakisaka has been dropped in favour of Kohta Kawaii, who will make his series debut after after finishing third in Japanese F4 last year.

The GT300 Supra will be joined on the grid by a more powerful variant, which will compete against the Nissan GT-R and the Honda NSX-GT in SUPER GT’s premier GT500 category.

Toyota will also debut a GT4 model of the Supra in 2020, while another version of the car has been present in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since last year. 

Rich heritage

The Supra was introduced in SUPER GT’s precursor All-Japan Grand Touring Car Championship 1995 and won several drivers' and teams' title before it was phased out completely from the grid in 2006.

Moreover, the Castrol-liveried TOM’S car was featured in the original Gran Turismo game, gaining it a cult following across the globe.

The Supra’s return marks the end of Lexus’ stint in SUPER GT’s flagship category, although its RC F GT3 will continue to race in the GT300 category.

Toyota Supra GT300

Toyota Supra GT300

Photo by: Motorsport.com / Japan

About this article

Series Super GT
Author Rachit Thukral

